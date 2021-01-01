Taliban fire on anti-Pakistan guards marching on ISI chief in Kabul

Highlights Strong opposition to the head of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI in Afghanistan

The protesters gathered near the Rashtrapati Bhavan and started marching towards the ISI chief.

The Taliban opened fire to prevent protesters from reaching the Serena Hotel

Kabul

General Faiz, the head of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, arrived in Afghanistan with a disgusting plan, sparking fierce protests in the capital, Kabul. Protesters gathered near the Rashtrapati Bhavan and marched towards the Serena Hotel. ISI chief General Faiz stays at the hotel. The Taliban opened fire to prevent protesters from reaching the Serena Hotel.

Several people were reported injured in the Taliban’s cowardly operation. The ISI chief had been camped in Kabul for the past few days and Taliban attacks intensified in Panjshir after his arrival. The insurgents say the ISI and the Pakistani military openly aided the Taliban in the Panjshir attack. Several rebel commanders were killed in the operation. ISI chiefs have arrived in Kabul to form a government at the behest of Pakistan.

Pakistan wants intervention in the Taliban government

In fact, Pakistan wants to establish a Taliban government in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s spy agency ISI wants its representative to take over the government of Afghanistan. For this, Pakistan is constantly helping the Taliban. Pakistani military fighter jets spotted in Panjshir and claiming Taliban help to fight the rebel army show how desperate Pakistan is for a partnership with the Taliban government. Pakistan had announced its support for the formation of the Taliban government last week after two defeats.



Pakistan’s plot to interfere in the government

Sources told News-18 that Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI was working “overtime” to appoint one of its own as head of the Afghan government. No one is talking about the government in Kabul right now. There is likely to be some leadership for Kabul. Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid arrived in Kabul on Saturday to meet with senior Taliban leaders. On Saturday, the Taliban pushed it closer to evening, just before the formation of the government.