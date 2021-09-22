Taliban Full Interim Government, Yet Without Women

Ms Lyons reminded the Security Council that the new government has “many similar figures who were part of the Taliban leadership from 1996 to 2001.”

“What is of immediate and practical importance to those around this table is that many of the 33 names presented are on the UN sanctions list, including the prime minister, two deputy prime ministers and the foreign minister,” she continued, Referring to the first 33 appointments, which included many of the most powerful positions.

Figures who are prominent on the sanctions list, or have been designated by the United States government as terrorists, include the interim interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani, and the interim defense minister, Muhammad Yacoub, the son of Taliban founding leader Mullah Omar.

Those two men as well as many others – among them, the head of government, Mullah Muhammad Hassan, another founding member of the Taliban in 1994 – are either from the Taliban’s first generation or are children of that generation. The Haqqani family network was not originally part of the Taliban, but has become more central to the insurgency over the years – Sirajuddin Haqqani was a deputy leader beginning in 2015 – even as they competed for business and recognition in conservative jihadist circles Be.

Far less visible and outspoken have been the Taliban who were more central in talking to the United States and other foreign governments. Although Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar was named deputy prime minister, he has not had a strong presence in these first weeks of Taliban rule. The United States specifically urged to engage in the negotiations that led to a US military withdrawal, which he led on behalf of the Taliban.

So far no government has formally recognized the Taliban, although the topic is debated as individual countries try to determine how to do business with Afghanistan and deal with deep-seated troubles. Sending humanitarian aid to the country should also be considered. In the 1990s, when the Taliban were in power, only three countries recognized them: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

sanctions against individual members of the Taliban, who are now leaders of key ministries, as well as freezing the country’s funds in the United States, for the Afghan government to receive donor money through the World Bank or the Asian Development Bank and can make it difficult. United Nations.

It also makes it impossible for any country doing business with the United States to do business with Afghanistan without risking being hit by the United States’ secondary sanctions regime, which penalizes those who lose money. or items of value. Governments or individuals on the US sanctions list.