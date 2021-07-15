Taliban Get Three Billion Rupees At Check Posts Of Afghanistan

When Taliban terrorists arrived to capture a post adjacent to Pakistan, their luck opened. The incident took place at a check post on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border at Boldak in Kandahar district.

Kandahar. The hold of the Taliban in Afghanistan is getting stronger. It is estimated that the Taliban has captured 85 percent of the land. The terrorist organization has accumulated its presence at many important army posts. During this a surprising incident has come to the fore. When Taliban terrorists arrived to capture a post adjacent to Pakistan, their luck opened.

read this also: Women should not go to the market with men, men must keep beard, know which country has issued such decrees

Army fled leaving check post

Here he got three billion Pakistani rupees (Rs 300 crore). According to media reports, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid has confirmed this by issuing a statement. The incident took place at a check post on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border at Boldak in Kandahar district. According to the report, seeing the Talibanis coming towards them, the Afghan army left the check post and fled.

Strategically important post

After capturing the post, Taliban fighters removed the Afghan flag and waved their flag here. This post is considered strategically very important. From here the border of Afghanistan and Pakistan can be easily crossed. It is also known as Boldak-Chaman-Kandahar Road. It is now said to be captured by the Taliban.

read this also: America ready to send Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, legal hurdles coming in India

used to take money as a bribe

Pakistan’s army has confirmed that the Taliban has captured the post. Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry issued a statement on the incident saying that they are monitoring the matter. At the same time, according to media reports, it is being said that the money taken by the terrorists belongs to the smugglers. From many smugglers caught on this route, Afghan soldiers used to take money as a bribe and let them go.