Taliban goes to war with itself as ‘moderate’ fights with terrorist group

The Taliban have descended into bitter conflict with so-called ‘moderates’, believed to be at war with militant radicals, as the two battle for power in the vacuum left after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Mullah Baradar, a member of the Taliban’s old guard leading the talks with US Qatar, is believed to have been involved in a fight in Kabul with Khalil Haqqani, a leader of the militant Haqqani network and one of the FBI’s Most Wanted. The couple argued as the presidential palace argued over who had done more to drive out the US military.

Haqqani – the country’s new refugee minister – appears to have emerged victorious, Baradar – the new deputy prime minister – now in hiding, forcing the Taliban to deny rumors that he was shot in the fighting.

Haibatullah Akhundzada, a close ally of the Taliban’s supreme leader, Baradar, and the new government’s emir, Haibatullah Akhundzada, is also missing – Islamists insist the pair are in Kandahar, though without providing concrete evidence.

The fighting is threatening to split the Taliban’s fledgling government between Baradar, Akhundzada and their allies – including Abdul Salam Hanafi on the one hand – and the dreaded Haqqanis on the other – including Khaleel and his nephews Sirajuddin and Anas.

But couldn’t come to division one Bad times for the country, which is on the verge of economic collapse with millions of people starving. If the new administration collapses completely it could even plunge the country into civil war – creating a haven for terrorist groups to operate.

The Taliban’s deputy leader and deputy prime minister of Afghanistan, Mullah Baradar, is currently missing after reports of a punch-up with Khalil Haqqani, who is vying for power in the new Afghan government with Baradar’s more liberal allies. Haqqani is a leader in the network.

Rumors of fighting between the two factions surfaced when the Taliban announced their new government, with Baradar being passed over for the job of prime minister in favor of Hassan Akhund – a less prominent figure who served as deputy PM during the first Taliban government. acted as. 1990s.

This has sparked speculation that Baradar was demoted to appease Haqqani, who had taken on a higher-than-expected role in the cabinet – with Sirajuddin being appointed interior minister.

Those rumors were confirmed on Tuesday when senior Taliban sources told the BBC that Baradar’s fight with Khalil Haqqani was partly about the structure of the new government.

The fighting was also over as to who should take credit for the US retreat, with Baradar arguing that his diplomatic team in Doha deserved credit, while Khalil argued that his network of fighters did the heavy lifting.

“Baradar and Khaleel… exchanged stern words as their followers were brawling with each other,” the source said.

Unsubstantiated reports of Baradar’s death then began to circulate, claiming that the battle for the palace had ended in a gunfight in which he had died, with Taiban strongly denying that anything untoward had happened.

However, Islamists have so far failed to produce convincing evidence of Baradar’s whereabouts and security.

Zabihullah Mujahid is pictured announcing the new prime minister of Afghanistan as Hassan Akhund – a role that Baradar had hoped to get, sparking rumors that he was demoted to appease Haqqani.

The first ‘evidence’ was nothing more than a handwritten note, signed by Mawlawi Musa Kaleem, a representative of Baradar, insisting that there had been no gun battle and that the leader was in Kandahar.

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem on Monday released audio recordings of a man allegedly accused of baradar ‘Media propagandists’ for spreading false rumours about him

Baradar said in the clip, ‘There was news of my death in the media.’

‘For the last few nights I have been on trips. Wherever I am at the moment, we are all fine, all my brothers and friends.

‘The media always publishes fake propaganda. So, bravely dismiss all those lies, and I confirm to you 100 per cent that there is no problem and we have no problem.’

Muhammad Suhail Shaheen, the group’s most senior spokesman, who lives in Kabul, also rubbished the rumours.

The reports of Mulla Baradar Akhund being injured or killed are baseless and not true, I categorically deny them.

The Taliban have so far not given a reason why Baradar did not appear in person to deny rumors of his death. Akhundzada is extremely shy about the camera and has never appeared in public.

Further fueling the speculation is the fact that Islamists previously managed to hide the death of their supreme leader, Mullah Omar, before it was uncovered by Afghan intelligence in 2015.

The Taliban later confirmed that Omar had died in 2013, although she was from tuberculosis.

Fighting with the Taliban is highly undesirable as Afghanistan faces severe food and cash shortages, with its economy nearly collapsing after international aid runs out.

The United Nations warned today that 4 million Afghans are facing a ‘food emergency’, with an urgent need for $36 million for winter wheat and livestock, along with cash assistance for vulnerable families, the elderly and the disabled. fodder can be ensured.

Rein Paulsen, director of the Food and Agriculture Organization’s Office of Emergencies and Resilience, told reporters at UN Headquarters in a video briefing from Kabul that 70 percent of Afghans live in rural areas and that severe drought is affecting 7.3 million of the 25 Afghans. Is. 34 provinces of the country.

He said that these vulnerable rural communities have also been hit by the COVID pandemic.

Paulsen said 4 million Afghans are facing a humanitarian emergency characterized by “extreme gaps in food consumption, very high levels of acute malnutrition and high mortality”.

Rumors that Baradar was killed while he was absent from a high-level meeting between the Taliban and Qatar over the weekend (pictured), although Islamists say he is alive and well

The fighting reportedly took place in Kabul’s presidential palace, where Taliban fighters had promised to restore peace and prosperity a few weeks ago (pictured)

He said agriculture is ‘inevitable’ to the Afghan population – accounting for just over 25 percent of the country’s GDP, directly employing about 45 percent of the workforce, and most importantly, it is entirely Provides livelihood benefits for up to 80 percent. Afghan population.

He said many vulnerable families depend on livestock for food, but three million animals are at risk as a result of the drought leaving insufficient pasture.

Paulsen said the winter wheat sowing season – the most important in Afghanistan – is threatened by ‘cash and banking system challenges’ as well as challenges to markets and agricultural commodities.

Since the takeover of the Taliban on August 15, fears have grown that Afghanistan could face an economic collapse. Many banks have been closed, those that remain open have limited cash withdrawals, and staples prices have risen.

“More than half of Afghans’ daily caloric intake comes from wheat,” Paulsen said. ‘Crop is indispensable from the point of view of food security’ and farmers should start sowing now.

“The FAO has the resources to support an additional 1.25 million Afghans, but much more is needed,” he said. ‘Seeds can’t wait, farmers can’t wait. This window now requires an urgent scale and support for donors.’

He said the cost of FAO’s package of wheat, fertilizer and single farmer support is $150.

“A family of seven Afghans for $150 would produce 1.2 million tons of wheat — they would produce enough wheat to provide grain and flour for the entire 12-month period,” Paulsen said. That $150 is “incredibly impressive, very cost-effective – and again,[it]underscores why it’s important that we don’t miss this winter wheat season,” he said.

He also said that more than 400,000 Afghans have been displaced from their homes, mainly from rural areas, ‘and this number is increasing.’ He said it is important for farmers to keep their fields and shepherds with their herds to prevent a deep displacement crisis.

Paulson warned that if agriculture collapsed further, it would lead to increased malnutrition, increased displacement and worsened the human condition.

Paulsen said the FAO has helped about two million Afghans with livelihoods and cash assistance in 2021.

He said the FAO urgently needs $36 million for the winter farming season, which was part of the United Nations’ $606 million emergency appeal. At a conference in Geneva on Monday, donors pledged $1.2 billion — double the amount sought, which Paulsen called encouraging.

The FAO expects the pledges to fully fund the necessary $36 million, but Paulson said they are only promises for now and need to provide cash to donors quickly.