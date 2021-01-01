Taliban government update: China imposes silent Russia condition on Taliban’s invitation to inaugurate Afghan government

Highlights Taliban militants have invited six of their best friends to testify against their government

These close friends of the Taliban include Turkey, China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar.

The Taliban is trying to call friends but these friends are now pushing it

Kabul

After ‘capturing’ Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley, Taliban militants have invited six of their closest friends to testify against their government. These countries include Turkey, China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar. The Taliban claim that after nearly 40 years, the entire government will rule Afghanistan. The Taliban is trying to invite its best friends to make this opportunity to form a government historic, but these friends are now giving it a push.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has remained silent on the Taliban’s invitation. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbing said he had no information about the invitation yet. China and Russia have opened their embassies in Kabul. Media reports say China is waiting for the establishment of a Taliban government in Afghanistan. “We have always respected Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity,” the Chinese spokesman said.

The Taliban government wants to dance to its tune, look at the Haqqani Army

Ready to build friendship and cooperation: China

Wang said China adheres to its policy of non-interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs. He said China is ready to build good neighborly and friendly and cooperative relations with Afghanistan. He said the Chinese government wants to play a constructive role towards peace in Afghanistan. The reason behind China’s slow response is believed to be concerns about the Taliban and Uighur insurgents. The Chinese Foreign Ministry recently said that our main concern is a coordinated and restrained government to prevent the spread of terrorism in Xinjiang and other areas.

Russia, another close ally of the Taliban, on the other hand, has imposed strict conditions on the invitation. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that Russia would participate in a program to form a Taliban government if it was formed with all parties. “We support the process of government formation in which the entire Afghan society is visible,” Lavroh said. These include the Taliban as well as other ethnic groups of Hazara, Uzbek and Tajik descent. “If that happens, we will be happy to participate in the program with other countries,” he said.

Panjshir clashes again, bombing of Taliban bases, anti-Pakistan protests

Mulla Mohammad Hassan Akhund will be the new head of state

Earlier, the Taliban had named Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund as the new head of state, replacing Mullah Bardar after several days of deliberations. According to The News International, he said the new government is likely to be formed on Wednesday, “or there could be a few more days of delay.” A senior Taliban leader told The News, “Amirul Mominen Sheikh Haibatullah Akhunzada himself proposed Mulla Mohammad Hassan Akhund as Raees-e-Jamhur, or Raees-ul-Vajra or the new head of Afghanistan. Mulla Bardar Akhund and Mulla Abdus Salam will act as their representatives.