Taliban hang Amarullah Saleh brother: Panjshir war, Taliban do not allow Amarullah Saleh brother Rohullah Azizi to bury his body

The Taliban have assassinated Rohullah Azizi, the brother of ousted Afghan Vice President Amarullah Saleh in the Panjshir war. Not only that, but the Taliban fighters do not even allow the burial of Rohullah’s body. Rohullah had been fighting the Taliban in Panjshir for the past several days. He was also the commander of the National Resistance Force unit. The Taliban has claimed that its fighters have completely captured Panjshir.Speaking to Reuters, Abdullah Saleh confirmed that the Taliban had killed my uncle. They do not allow us to bury the dead. They are saying that his body should rot. “According to reports, Rohullah Saleh was killed while fighting in Panjshir,” said Alemrah, an Urdu-language handle for the Taliban’s information service.

News of Amarullah Saleh’s brother’s death reaches Taliban library in Panjshir

The Taliban reached Saleh’s library

The Taliban claimed to have reached Amarullah Saleh’s library where he had released a video message a few days earlier. Photographs of Taliban militants entering the library have also been released. It shows the terrorists sitting in the same place where Amarullah Saleh was sitting. Ahmed Masood’s supporter, Marshal Dostum, has called on the international community, including Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, not to rush into recognizing a militant Afghan government. He said the cabinet set up by the Taliban included some of the world’s most valuable terrorists.

As promised, Afghanistan becomes an open star puppet of Pakistan, how beneficial is India’s ‘silent’ foreign policy?

The Taliban seized Ahmed Masood’s weapons

Not only that, but Taliban militants have taken a heavy blow on Ahmed Masood and seized his weapons base. The Taliban has supported their claim by releasing a video of him. After capturing a large area of ​​Panjshir, the Taliban are now engaged in fierce violence and searching people from house to house. The National Resistance Force says the Taliban evacuated the area after hundreds of people were killed.