taliban hanged four dead bodies from crane in herat city in western Afghanistan

The Taliban on Saturday shot dead four people and hung their bodies at a crossroads in western Afghanistan’s Herat province. The body hung from the crane for a long time and kept swinging in the air for hours.

After seizing power in Afghanistan, the Taliban said that this time the Taliban regime will be different from the regime of the 90s and the people will not be treated as before. But with the capture of power, the Taliban has returned to its old antics. The Taliban on Saturday shot dead four people and hung their bodies at a crossroads in western Afghanistan’s Herat province. The body hung from the crane for a long time and kept swinging in the air for hours.

According to the AP report, Wazir Ahmed Siddiqui, who runs a pharmacy shop on the main square of Herat city, told that Taliban police personnel brought four bodies to the main square and hung them in the air with the help of cranes. Later one body was allowed to remain at the same square and the remaining three bodies were moved across the city. Siddiqui also told that the Taliban announced to the people present during the hanging of the dead body that these four people had carried out the kidnapping incident, after which the police killed these people.

In Herat, Taliban-appointed district Ziaulhaq Jalali said the four men had kidnapped a father and son. Later, the police rescued both of them from the kidnappers. During this there was a fierce exchange of fire between the kidnappers and the police in which all the four kidnappers were killed. However, the Taliban police chief did not say where the four men were killed.

The hanging of the bodies of four people by the Taliban has come to the fore after the Taliban founder Mullah Naruddin Taribi’s statements in which he had said that once again the law of hand-cutting and public hanging would be implemented in Afghanistan. Taliban founder Mullah Naruddin Taribi said in an interview to news channel AP recently that tough laws would be implemented once again but it would be decided whether to give these punishments publicly.

Since the coming of Taliban rule in Afghanistan, the people there are getting tighter every day. Recently, the Taliban banned Afghan women from participating in any sport, including cricket. The Taliban banned women, saying sports activities were not necessary for women, as it posed a risk of exposing Afghan women’s bodies. For this reason, she cannot take part in any sport, including cricket, because sports activities will expose her body.