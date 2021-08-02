World

Taliban hideout destroyed in just 6 seconds in bombing, 250 terrorists killed, watch video, Airstrike in Afghanistan Taliban hideout destroyed in blast

According to the Afghan government, it has killed 254 Taliban terrorists in the bombing. The government there has also released a video on this. It can be clearly seen that airstrikes are being done on Taliban positions.

New Delhi.

The situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating due to Taliban terrorists. Ever since the withdrawal of American troops from here, the Taliban has been continuously strengthening its presence here. Taliban rulers claim to have captured 90 percent of the area.

At the same time, the Afghan government is denying this. Apart from this, the Afghan government has claimed to have carried out airstrikes on the Taliban, in which about two and a half terrorists are being killed and 90 others are being injured.

According to the Afghan government, it has killed 254 Taliban terrorists in the bombing. The government there has also released a video on this. It can be clearly seen in this that airstrikes are being done on Taliban bases. This video of just 6 seconds has been released by the Afghan army. In this, it has been claimed by the government that the terrorists were hiding in the places where the airstrike was done. Everything was grounded amidst a plume of smoke.

Not only this, during the last 24 hours, 254 Taliban terrorists were killed after airstrikes in the states of Ghazni, Kandahar, Herat, Farah, Jozjan, Balkh, Samgan, Helmand, Takhar, Kunduz, Balgan, Kabul and Kapisa. 97 terrorists have also been injured in this. It is being claimed that the Taliban have surrounded the state capitals after capturing large parts of rural areas. On Sunday night, he fired three rockets at the airport in Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second largest city and a former Taliban stronghold.

Not only this, this action of Afghanistan on the Taliban has angered China and Pakistan. They have decided to take joint action here. The Foreign Ministers of China and Pakistan have also held a meeting in this regard, in which this decision was taken.

