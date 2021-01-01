Taliban News: The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the government will announce after the Taliban capture Kabul

The Taliban will now declare their state after capturing the Afghan capital, Kabul. Meanwhile, the Taliban have also seized the Rashtrapati Bhavan after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. The Taliban has said it is preparing to announce its government on Afghanistan from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.The Associated Press quoted a Taliban leader as saying that the militant group would soon announce the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” from the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Until September 2001, the country was under Taliban rule. The Taliban leader told the AP on condition of anonymity that he had no right to speak to the media.

The Taliban was in power from 1996 to 2001

The Taliban renamed their regime after the occupation of Afghanistan in 1996. Islamic Sharia law was enforced across the country. The worst situation at that time was for women. The Taliban has banned women from going to school and going out without a burqa.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has left the country, now the entire country, including Kabul, is under Taliban rule.

The Taliban has been at war with the government for the past 20 years

The Taliban has been at war with the US-backed Afghan government since 2001. The rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan was also due to US influence. Now the same Taliban is the biggest headache for America. In the 1980s, when the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan, the United States provoked the war by arming and training local mujahideen. As a result, the Soviet Union conceded defeat, but the radical terrorist organization, the Taliban, was born in Afghanistan.

How was the Taliban born?

After the withdrawal of Soviet troops, these organizations, divided into different ethnic groups, began to fight among themselves. Meanwhile, in 1994, an armed group emerged from them, and by 1996 it had occupied most of Afghanistan. Since then, he has enforced Sharia or Islamic law across the country. This is called the Taliban. This includes fighters from various ethnic groups, most of whom are Pashtuns.

The United States, repeating the history of the Vietnam War in Afghanistan, had to leave Saigon in the same way 46 years ago.

The Soviets and the US could not defeat the Taliban

The Taliban’s roots in Afghanistan are so strong that they have not been eradicated even after the US-led invasion of several countries. The Taliban’s main goal is to establish an Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan. From 1996 to 2001, the Taliban ruled Afghanistan under Sharia law. Mandatory laws such as banning women’s schooling, wearing hijab, men wearing beards, offering prayers were enacted.