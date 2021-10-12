Taliban official said At least 100 dead in Afghan blast

It is suspected that the attack was carried out by IS. It is also reported that many people were injured in the blast.

There has been a huge explosion during the Friday prayers in Afghanistan. 100 people are reported to have died in this blast. It is suspected that the attack was carried out by IS. It is also reported that many people were injured in the blast.

A Taliban police officer says the attack targeted Shia Muslims in northern Afghanistan. At least 100 people were killed and injured in the blast at the mosque.

A person named Mohammad Obaidah said that most of the people died in this attack. There is no immediate claim on the blast in Kunduz province, but Islamic State militants have a long history of attacking Shia Muslims in Afghanistan.

If the death toll is confirmed, then this terrorist attack on Friday will be called a big loss. At the end of August, US and NATO troops left Afghanistan and the Taliban took control of the country.

The blast took place in a Shia mosque in Kunduz province. The weekly Friday prayers were going on at the time of the blast. The name of this mosque is being told as Gojar-e-Saeed Abad Masjid. Shias come here for worship and they are part of the minority community here.

On the incident, Taliban’s chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that a Shia mosque had been targeted and a large number of worshipers were killed and injured. Taliban special forces have reached the scene and are investigating the incident.

The reason for the blast is not yet clear and no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the incident till the filing of this report.

Let us tell you that the Taliban leadership is currently troubled by the antics of the local Islamic State. The local Islamic State here is known as IS Khorasan. IS militants have intensified their attacks in Kabul and are targeting religious minorities.