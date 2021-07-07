Taliban once again dominated in Afghanistan, India took this big decision

India has taken a big step regarding the safety of the citizens living there and has started preparations to evacuate its officers and citizens.

New Delhi.

US forces are withdrawing from Afghanistan and Taliban dominance is once again increasing there. Taliban fighters have captured many areas in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, in view of the current situation there, many countries including India have expressed concern. India has taken a big step regarding the safety of the citizens living there and has started preparations to evacuate its officers and citizens.

According to official sources, preparations are being made to evacuate Indian officials and civilians living in the cities of Kabul, Kandahar and Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan. Not only this, in view of the current situation in Afghanistan, many countries are expressing their inability to operate their embassies and consulates. Afghan officials themselves are fleeing the area under their control, fearing Taliban fighters.

Also read:- Army soldiers got great success in the valley, the top commander of Hizbul was killed in the encounter

In addition, about 50,000 Afghan citizens want to leave the country and take refuge in another country. This includes some more Afghan civilians, including translators helping the US military. However, there is news that America will help in giving shelter to such people. The countries in which there is talk of providing asylum include Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Also read:- New species of spider found in India, named Isias Tukarami, know Jabaz Tukaram’s bravery story

Actually, there is no clear information on how long the US military will officially hand over the airbase to the Afghan army, but after the war in Afghanistan for the last two decades, the soldiers of America and NATO countries are going back from here and its time- The limit has been kept on September 11 this year.