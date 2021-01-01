Taliban parade video: Taliban weapons list of suicide bombers, car bombs, barrel bombs, vest explosives

The Taliban celebrated victory as US troops withdrew from Afghanistan. The militants also organized a military parade in the capital, Kabul. The Taliban parade was also broadcast on Afghan national television. It saw a group of Taliban suicide bombers marching with flags. Not only that, but the Taliban commando unit also introduced martial arts like the terrorists of Hamas and ISIS.

Showed car bombs, barrel bombs and suicide vests

Taliban militants also displayed car bombs, barrel bombs and suicide vests during the period. The terrorists placed thousands of kilos of explosives in the car and turned it into a car bomb. He also showed his power to the world by placing barrel bombs and suicide vests on open trucks. Not only that, but the Taliban also showed communications equipment, wireless sets, heavy machine guns, medium machine guns and rifles like the M4.

The American Black Hawk appeared in the Taliban squad

The Taliban also held a Victory Day parade in Kandahar. Meanwhile, Taliban fighters paraded in dozens of American Humvees and other military vehicles. Most surprisingly, American Black Hawk helicopters were seen hovering over the parade. It has since been speculated that an Afghan Air Force pilot is flying the helicopter for the Taliban. Earlier, the helicopter was spotted at the governor’s residence in Kandahar.

With more than 100 air defense weapons that shot down Taliban-held planes, the world is in tension

$28 billion weapons with Taliban

US officials claim that the Taliban have seized about 28 28 billion worth of weapons since the occupation of Afghanistan. The weapons were provided by the United States to Afghan forces between 2002 and 2017. An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the weapons, which were not destroyed, were now in Taliban hands.

The Taliban have anti-ship weapons

Many deadly weapons have been found in the hands of terrorists since the Taliban took over Afghanistan. This includes more than 100 Man Portable Air Defense Systems (MANPADS). These weapons can easily shoot down a passenger plane or helicopter. The biggest danger is that Taliban fighters could carry these weapons on their shoulders from anywhere.

Such manpads were built during the Soviet era

When the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in the 1980s, they were harassed by a similar man-portable air defense system. At that time, the Soviet army had more than one attack helicopter. This allowed the Soviet army to attack the Afghan Mujahideen. Meanwhile, the CIA, with the help of Pakistan, had given similar manpads to several Mujahideen. As a result, the mujahideen shot down several Soviet helicopters.