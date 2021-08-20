Taliban release more than 150 Indians after brief detention, 135 migrants repatriated to India via Doha, Qatar embassy

Many countries, including Qatar and Tajikistan, are cooperating to get Indians out of Afghanistan. Between Friday and Saturday, 85 Indians were evacuated by plane from Kabul airport to Dushanbe in Tajikistan. Apart from this, Indians have also been airlifted to Doha, Qatar. The first contingent of 135 Indians has left Doha. In all, about 500 people evacuated from Afghanistan on Sunday morning will return to India.

The Taliban briefly detained more than 150 Indians on their way to Kabul airport on Saturday. However, after examining the documents, they were released. Violent crowds around the airport and sudden gunfire have made it difficult to get there. The U.S. military is assisting in the rescue operation by controlling the airport.

C-17 stands in Tajikistan

An IAF plane carrying 85 Indians arrived at Kabul airport. He was taken to Dushanbe, Tajikistan. The Air India flight from Dushanbe on Sunday morning has brought back 87 Indians since 1956. Two Nepali nationals are also accompanying him. In addition, the C-17 stands in Dushanbe. It will close as soon as enough people are available to airlift to Kabul.

People arriving in India via Doha

The Indian embassy in Qatar said on Sunday that a detachment of 135 Indians was being sent. The men were airlifted from Kabul to Doha in the past few days. “India is allowed to fly only two flights a day from Kabul,” ANI quoted government sources as saying. This permission has been given to him by the US and NATO forces. The army is in control of the airport. Currently only 25 flights are operated from the airport.

According to sources, it is becoming difficult for Afghan citizens – even Hindus and Sikhs – to board flights to India. About 200 Sikhs and Hindus are taking refuge in a gurdwara in Kabul and are said to be safe.

How is India liberating its people?

The Indian government is first registering Indians who are in Afghanistan and want to return. They are then assisted to reach the airport. The real challenge is outside the airport. The crowds are growing and access to the airport is difficult … especially where flights fly. The U.S. military has tightened its grip on the airport, enabling countries around the world to evacuate their people.

Two IAF aircraft C C-130J and C-17 Globemaster-III are stationed in Tajikistan, which shares a 1,400-kilometer border with Afghanistan. When Indian citizens can enter the airport and the time is right, they will be ‘launched’. A source said it was not possible to land IAF planes at Kabul airport as many planes were landing there and taking off from there. Additional aircraft are also kept on stand-by in India.

