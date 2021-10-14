Taliban released all prisoners in jail, now accused searching for women judges, hiding lives

You can get an idea of ​​the condition in which the women are living in the Taliban, that they have been ordered to stay in the houses till the situation becomes normal there.

After the Taliban’s occupation of Afghanistan, questions are constantly being raised about its working style. From women’s freedom to terrorism, the Taliban remains the target of the whole world. As soon as he completely occupied Afghanistan, he released thousands of prisoners in the prisons there. In such a situation, now these dreaded prisoners are looking for the women judges who punished them. Let us tell you that there are more than 200 such women judges in Afghanistan, who are getting threatening messages from these prisoners.

Forced to wander from door to door: Many women judges have made their hideouts at different places to save their lives. Many have changed their names and gone into hiding. These women are getting calls and ‘watch threats’ from prisoners who have been released from jail. At least 220 such women judges are forced to leave their homes and wander from door to door to save their lives.

Difference between Taliban’s words and deeds: Taliban members are visiting the homes of female judges and interrogating their families and people living around them. The fear is that these women have to keep changing their mobile numbers. Let us tell you that the Taliban is engaged in convincing the whole world about their return that this time women will be given complete freedom. But the difference between the words and deeds of the Taliban is clearly visible.

Taliban will investigate However, Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said on this condition of women judges that “women judges can live without fear on the side of other women. If they are getting any threats, then it will be investigated from our side.”

You can guess the freedom of women in the Taliban from the fact that all women have been ordered to stay in their homes in the name of the situation until the situation becomes normal. Apart from this, no woman has been given a place in the new Taliban cabinet. At the same time, while issuing orders regarding schools, the education ministry has asked male teachers and children to come to school, but female staff and girl students have been asked to stay home.