Taliban rewarded the family of suicide bombers, called ‘hero’ of Islam, promised money and land

The Taliban have now given money to the families of their suicide bombers as a reward. Along with this, he has also promised to give land. These suicide bombers had carried out many attacks on the armies of Western countries. In which dozens of soldiers were killed.

The Taliban, which is ruling Afghanistan, has announced financial aid to the families of its suicide bombers. The Taliban will now reward the families of the suicide bombers who targeted the soldiers present in Afghanistan of many countries, including the US.

Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry said in a statement that the families of the suicide bombers had been given cash and offered the promise of land. One of the top Taliban leaders and caretaker Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani met the families of the suicide bombers at a ceremony at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul. The spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior himself has given information about this by tweeting.

During this meeting, the minister praised his attackers fiercely. While praising the fighters killed in the suicide attacks, Sirajuddin described them as martyrs and fidayeen, diamonds of Islam and the country. Spokesman Qari Saeed Khosti said the families of the suicide bombers were given clothing, 10,000 Afghan rupees ($111), as well as promises of land. Photos of this meeting have also been shared on social media. However, in these shared pictures, Sirajuddin’s photo has been blurred.

3/3- HE Haqqani added: “Now you & I must refrain from betraying the aspirations of our martyrs.” At the end of the meeting, he distributed 10,000 AFN & clothes to the families of the martyred Fidayeen & promised a plot for each (martyr’s) family. pic.twitter.com/CBEaW4SACp — Qari Saeed Khosty (@SaeedKhosty) October 19, 2021

Sirajuddin Haqqani is currently the head of the Haqqani Group. Earlier his father Jalaluddin was the head of Haqqani, Jalaluddin had founded this organization. The Haqqani network has been accused of carrying out several suicide attacks. This Taliban-linked organization has killed dozens of Western Army soldiers through its multiple suicide attacks.

Sirajuddin Haqqani may have just become a minister in the government of Afghanistan, but even today he is included in the list of America’s most wanted terrorists. He was to blame for the 2008 attack on a hotel in Kabul. The FBI has placed a bounty of 10 million on it.

Let us tell you that it has been two months since the Taliban occupied Afghanistan, but it has not been recognized by any country yet. Pakistan has been making constant efforts to get this government recognized, but so far it has not been successful. Hunger situation has arisen in Afghanistan since the occupation of Taliban. On the other hand, ISIS has also opened a front against the Taliban and is continuously detonating bombs through suicide bombers. In which many Afghan civilians have died.