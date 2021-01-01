Taliban rule in Afghanistan: Taliban rule in Afghanistan, safe return of Indians, security of Hindus and Sikhs of Indian descent, how Pakistan and China will deal with Taliban, how India will deal with Taliban rule, what is the problem ahead for India, understand in 5 points

Afghanistan is now under Taliban rule. The US-backed government has been ousted. India also has a large share in Afghanistan. It has invested billions of dollars in neighboring countries. So far his relationship with this neighbor has also been very good. However, how he deals with the Taliban’s ‘new Afghanistan’ government, which came to power at gunpoint, will depend entirely on the leadership there. India’s relations with Pakistan and China are already sour. If our ‘friend’ also sits on his lap, it will definitely not be good for India. At the moment, there are many apprehensions and questions. Let us understand some of the issues that India may face.Manjinder Singh Sirsa, head of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, on Monday claimed that many Hindus and Sikhs have taken refuge at the Karate Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul following the changed security situation in Afghanistan. Concerned about the safety of minorities in Afghanistan, including Hindus and Sikhs, he is in touch with the chairman of the Kabul Gurdwara Committee. At present, more than 320 people, including 50 Hindus and 270 Sikhs, have taken refuge at the Karate Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul. Taliban leaders have met him and assured him of his safety.

“Despite political and military changes in Afghanistan, Hindus and Sikhs can live a safe life there,” he said. Reacting to the latest developments in Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “We are in constant touch with the representatives of the Sikh and Hindu communities in Afghanistan. We will facilitate the return of those who want to leave Afghanistan to India.”



Former diplomat says Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is ‘shock’ for India, now focus on evacuation

– Pakistan and China with the Taliban, how will India deal now

Pakistan and China are helping the Taliban. Both countries are in constant contact with the Taliban. Thus both Pakistan and China are with the Taliban. At the same time, India’s role in this case is somewhat opposite. Recently, the Modi government announced that it would not recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan. This is the attitude of the United States and many European countries. However, the Taliban says it is ready to maintain relations with India as before. In recent times, India’s relations with Pakistan and China have been very sour. With these two ‘one friends of ours’, the country will definitely not be good for India. India does not want to lose a friend in this area. Many countries, including India, have been surprised by the Taliban’s quick rise to power in Afghanistan.

– Concerns about Kashmir

Former Foreign Secretary (former) Anil Wadhwa says the Taliban’s control of Kabul is a strategic “push” for India. He said India should adhere to the “wait and see” policy in the context of Afghanistan. According to Wadhwa, initial indications indicate that the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI is currently controlling the Taliban through the Haqqani network. India’s next course of action will depend on how the Taliban behaves in the future and whether it uses Afghanistan for terrorist attacks.

“India will have to open the door to dialogue in the near future,” he said. At present, however, safe migration of Indian citizens should be a priority. India had repealed Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, two years ago. Pakistan has consistently opposed him. He is trying to send terrorists to India from here.

– How to deal with the Taliban

There are clouds of instability about Afghanistan’s future after the Taliban took control of Kabul. So far, India-Afghanistan relations are very good. This is why India has openly invested there. India has invested billions of dollars in major infrastructure projects in the country, including roads, bridges and buildings.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Monday that the situation in Afghanistan was being closely monitored at a high level. The government will take all steps to ensure the safety of Indian citizens and their interests in Afghanistan. The security situation in Kabul has deteriorated over the past few days. It is changing rapidly. There are many Afghans who are India’s allies in promoting mutual development, education and people-to-people contacts.

Is the US afraid of a terrorist attack like // 11? Under the Taliban regime, ‘New Afghanistan’ could become a haven for terrorists

– What if a terrorist becomes a safe haven?

The Taliban has returned to power at gunpoint. Therefore, Afghanistan is unlikely to become a safe haven for terrorists. The United States attacked the Taliban two decades ago because the Taliban harbored al-Qaeda leaders. Experts say there is an alliance between the Taliban and al Qaeda. Other violent groups could also find safe haven in the new regime. Some experts believe that terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda could spread their legs faster than expected. If that happens, India will have to make its role very clear. It cannot stand on its own with any country that supplies terrorists around the world.

