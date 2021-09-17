Taliban seize women’s ministry building for use by religious police

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban have converted the Women’s Affairs Ministry building into the offices of the Religious Ethics Police, which once feared the repression of women in Afghanistan and the brutal enforcement of the militant government’s interpretation of Sharia law that ruled two decades ago. was born. .

The building’s conversion in the country’s capital, Kabul, suggested a symbolic slap to at least one ministry that had come to embody the ascent of women in Afghanistan after the Taliban was ousted from power in 2001.

A video posted by Reuters shows the women who were held by the ministry protesting outside the building after the Taliban did not allow them to enter and asked them to go back home.

It is not clear whether the women’s ministry has been abolished by the Taliban, who took power after the fall of the US-backed government last month. But when the Taliban announced their acting cabinet members for the new government earlier this month, no appointments were made to oversee women’s affairs.