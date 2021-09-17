Taliban seize women’s ministry building for use by religious police
KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban have converted the Women’s Affairs Ministry building into the offices of the Religious Ethics Police, which once feared the repression of women in Afghanistan and the brutal enforcement of the militant government’s interpretation of Sharia law that ruled two decades ago. was born. .
The building’s conversion in the country’s capital, Kabul, suggested a symbolic slap to at least one ministry that had come to embody the ascent of women in Afghanistan after the Taliban was ousted from power in 2001.
A video posted by Reuters shows the women who were held by the ministry protesting outside the building after the Taliban did not allow them to enter and asked them to go back home.
It is not clear whether the women’s ministry has been abolished by the Taliban, who took power after the fall of the US-backed government last month. But when the Taliban announced their acting cabinet members for the new government earlier this month, no appointments were made to oversee women’s affairs.
And in another ominous sign of renewed gender discrimination under the Taliban, its education ministry ordered male teachers to go back to work and said secondary school classes for boys would resume on Saturday. There was no mention of girls.
The new occupant in the Women’s Ministry building, called Invitation, Guidance and Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, is a bit of a name for the notorious enforcer of the Taliban’s standards of behavior, which turned the group into a global pariah. 1990s.
Police officers in the ministry have been known to beat or curse women who come out of their homes without covering their bodies and without a male escort. He banned girls from going to school after primary grade and barred women from seeking jobs. Unmarried couples put their lives at risk by stoning for adultery.
While Taliban leaders have acknowledged that Afghanistan has evolved after two decades of US-led occupation, they have left women terrified about what the future might hold. No women have been appointed to positions of power under the new Taliban government, and it has taken steps to separate men and women in public places.
Earlier this week, Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani said women could continue to study in universities and postgraduate programs, but only in gender-segregated classes in appropriate Islamic dress.
Formerly located in the Women’s Ministry building, which was considered Kabul’s eclectic quarter, it houses coffee shops and a popular Turkish-run mall, which ranges from clothing outlets, a knockoff Apple store and fast food chains to high-end There are restaurants up to -End Steak House.
Now, a white Taliban flag flies above the building complex’s armored gate, adorned with a sign for the ministry, which is overseen by Taliban security guards.
Understand the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan
Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 amid the turmoil that followed the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, limb amputations, and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here’s more about their origin story and their records as rulers.
The walls of the blaze around the compound are still adorned with murals and signs depicting women’s ministry work, but on some, women’s faces have been defaced, a type of vandalism after the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan. Has since been seen elsewhere.
One sign reads, “It is our human duty to support women victims of violence,” and shows a woman with black eyes. Another is from the United States Agency for International Development, which has been a major source of aid to Afghanistan, which reads: “Keep your city green and clean.”
Even critics of the US military’s long stay in Afghanistan acknowledge the gains made by Afghan women over the past two decades. Under the women’s affairs ministry, women’s health, literacy rates and employment all climbed. The oppressed women were given help and shelter. Women entered the legislature and other positions of power.
A clear barometer of profit was observed in the changing nature of the labor force. A World Bank study found that women accounted for 22 per cent of the labor force in 2019, compared to 15 per cent in 2009. A survey conducted by the Asia Foundation two years ago also showed increasing public support for women in the workplace, with 76 percent being women. Afghans support the right of women to work outside the home.
News of the Taliban’s remodeling of the Women’s Ministry building came after the UN Security Council reauthorized the organization’s mission in Afghanistan, which was set to expire for six months. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, or UNAMA, created after the US invasion in 2002, is now the principal instrument of monitoring the Taliban’s behavior, following the chaotic US-led military withdrawal last month.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric in New York said she was unaware of the development of the women’s ministry and could not comment. Still, she said, “there have been recent incidents that are worrying, but we are continuing our dialogue and our advocacy for women’s rights, for girls’ rights, especially in the areas of work and education.”
#Taliban #seize #womens #ministry #building #religious #police
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.