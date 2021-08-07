Taliban Take Second Afghan City in Two Days

KABUL, Afghanistan – Another provincial capital, the second in two days, nearly fell in Afghanistan on Saturday, officials said, this one in the north of the country, where a Taliban offensive has surrounded several towns since international forces began to withdraw in May.

The capital, Sheberghan, in Jowzjan province, collapsed less than 24 hours after a provincial capital in southwestern Afghanistan was also taken over by the Taliban.

“The whole city collapsed,” said Abdul Qader Malia, vice-governor of Jowzjan. ” There is nothing left. As of Saturday afternoon, government troops still controlled the airport and army headquarters outside Sheberghan.

Much of the province, which borders Turkmenistan, is now under Taliban control.

The Taliban’s victories – and the defeats of the Afghan government – come despite continued US air support and are the result of an insurgent strategy that has strained and exhausted Afghan government forces.