Taliban will get rid of drugs at gunpoint, people are being forcibly taken to treatment centers

Taliban plans to end drug addiction after taking control of Afghanistan. Raids are being conducted for this. People are being forcibly caught and taken to the treatment center for treatment. The intention of the Taliban is clear that if it has to use force to eliminate drugs, then it is ready for that too.

It is worth noting that Taliban fighters-turned-police personnel detained hundreds of homeless people, addicted to the drug heroin and methamphetamines, etc., from an area of ​​the capital Kabul. He was forcibly taken to a treatment center. The Associated Press had access to one such raid last week.

Doctors say that the persons brought here were mentally ill, they were made to sit on the wall and their hands were tied. He was told that he should give up drugs, otherwise he would be beaten up. Such strict steps have also been welcomed by some health workers. Dr Fazlarabi Mayar, who is working at a treatment centre, said, “We are no longer in a democracy. This is dictatorship. There is only one way to treat such people and that is to use force.”

He said that many citizens in Afghanistan are addicted to heroin and methamphetamines. The Taliban’s Health Ministry issued an order to these treatment centers saying that our intention is to strictly control the problem of drug addiction. The use of drugs is against the religion in Islam. The illegal opium trade in the country is linked to the economy and turmoil of Afghanistan. Opium growers are part of the rural area important to the Taliban and most depend on this crop to meet their needs.

However, the Taliban had succeeded in banning opium cultivation on a large scale before the US invasion in 2000-2001. But when subsequent governments came, they failed to do so. Fighters raided a den under a bridge in Kabul’s Gujargah area, asking people to come out. Some of them came out on their own but some had to be taken out forcibly. Taliban fighter Qari Fidayi said, “They are our countrymen. They are our family and there is a good person inside them. If Allah wills, then the people present in the hospital will treat him.”

An elderly man said that he is a poet and if he is released, he will not take drugs any longer. The fighters detained at least 150 people and were taken to the district police station. Intoxicants, wallets, knives, etc., found from these people, were all burnt. He was taken to Abyssina Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment where Dr Wahidullah Koshan told that his treatment would last for 45 days. Patrol officer Qari Ghafoor said, “Initially this is happening, later we will go to the farmers and punish them according to Sharia.”