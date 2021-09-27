Taliban’s new chancellor stops women from Kabul University

“There is no hope, the whole higher education system is collapsing,” said Hamid Obaidy, a former spokesman for the ministry of higher education. Hamid Obaidy, who was also a lecturer at the Journalism School of Kabul University. “Everything is ruined.”

Tens of thousands of students from government universities are staying at home as their schools are closed. The American university in Afghanistan, in which the US has invested more than $100 million, has been completely abandoned and taken over by the Taliban.

Professors and lecturers across the country, many of whom were educated abroad, have fled their positions in anticipation of more stringent regulations from the Taliban. In their wake, the government is hiring religious purists, many of whom have minimal educational experience, to head institutions.

In a symbolic act of resistance, Afghanistan’s teachers union sent a letter to the government last week demanding that it rescind Mr. The young chancellor was also criticized on social media for his lack of academic experience. When accessed by The Times, some of her classmates described her as an isolated student with extremist views who had problems with female classmates and lecturers.

“I haven’t even started work yet,” Mr Gharat said in an interview with the Times, dismissing concerns about his appointment. “How will they know whether I am eligible or not? Let time be the judge,” he said, adding that his 15 years working on cultural matters for the Taliban made him an ideal candidate for the job.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s chief spokesman, tried to soften Mr. Ghairat’s announcement that women could not return to Kabul University, telling The Times that “it may be his own personal view.” But he would not give any assurances about when the ban on women would be lifted, saying that by then the Taliban were working to create a “safe transportation system and an environment where girl students are protected.”