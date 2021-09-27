Taliban’s new chancellor stops women from Kabul University
Tightening Taliban restrictions on women, the group’s new chancellor at Kabul University announced on Monday that women would be banned from the institution as either instructors or students indefinitely.
“I give you my words as Chancellor of Kabul University,” said Mohammad Ashraf Gherati said in a tweet on Monday. “Unless a genuine Islamic environment is provided for all, women will not be allowed to come or work in universities. Islam first.”
The new university policy is an echo of the Taliban’s first coming to power in the 1990s, when women were allowed in public with only one male relative and beaten for disobedience, and were completely schooled. was kept from
Some female staff members, who have worked in relative independence over the past two decades, pushed back against the new decree, questioning the idea that the Taliban have a monopoly on defining the Islamic faith.
“In this holy place, there was nothing un-Islamic,” said one female lecturer on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, as was interviewed by The New York Times among several others. “Presidents, teachers, engineers and even mullahs are trained here and are gifted to the society,” she said. “Kabul University is the home of the nation of Afghanistan.”
In the days after the Taliban came to power in August, officials insisted the timing would be better for women, who would be allowed to study, work and even participate in government.
But nothing of the sort has happened. Taliban leaders recently named an all-male cabinet. The new government has also barred women from returning to the workplace, citing safety concerns, although officials have called it temporary. (The original Taliban movement did the same in its early 1990s, but was never followed up.)
Two weeks ago, the Taliban replaced the president of the country’s premier college, Kabul University, with Mr. Ghairat, a 34-year-old devotee of the movement who has referred to the country’s schools as “centres for prostitution”.
It was another severe blow to an Afghan higher education system, which had been buoyed by hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign aid for years, but has been in crisis since the group’s return to power.
“There is no hope, the whole higher education system is collapsing,” said Hamid Obaidy, a former spokesman for the ministry of higher education. Hamid Obaidy, who was also a lecturer at the Journalism School of Kabul University. “Everything is ruined.”
Tens of thousands of students from government universities are staying at home as their schools are closed. The American university in Afghanistan, in which the US has invested more than $100 million, has been completely abandoned and taken over by the Taliban.
Professors and lecturers across the country, many of whom were educated abroad, have fled their positions in anticipation of more stringent regulations from the Taliban. In their wake, the government is hiring religious purists, many of whom have minimal educational experience, to head institutions.
In a symbolic act of resistance, Afghanistan’s teachers union sent a letter to the government last week demanding that it rescind Mr. The young chancellor was also criticized on social media for his lack of academic experience. When accessed by The Times, some of her classmates described her as an isolated student with extremist views who had problems with female classmates and lecturers.
“I haven’t even started work yet,” Mr Gharat said in an interview with the Times, dismissing concerns about his appointment. “How will they know whether I am eligible or not? Let time be the judge,” he said, adding that his 15 years working on cultural matters for the Taliban made him an ideal candidate for the job.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s chief spokesman, tried to soften Mr. Ghairat’s announcement that women could not return to Kabul University, telling The Times that “it may be his own personal view.” But he would not give any assurances about when the ban on women would be lifted, saying that by then the Taliban were working to create a “safe transportation system and an environment where girl students are protected.”
While some women have returned to class at private universities, the country’s public universities remain closed. Even if they do reopen, it appears that women will be required to attend separate classes, with female-only instructors. But with so few female teachers available – and many of them still banned from working in public – many women will certainly have no classes to attend.
During the country’s civil war in the early 1990s, the universities remained mostly closed. When the Taliban took power, in 1996, they mostly ended the civil war, but did little to revive their higher education system. There was a complete ban on women and girls going to school.
After the US invasion in 2001, the United States invested more than a billion dollars in expanding and strengthening Afghanistan’s colleges and universities. America’s allies as well as international institutions such as the World Bank also spent heavily. As of 2021, there were more than 150 institutions of higher education that educated about half a million students – about a third of whom were women.
Foreign aid for higher education suddenly stopped after the Taliban takeover in August. Funding from the United States and its NATO allies ran out, as did funding from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. This effectively deprived thousands of government employees and teachers of their salaries.
According to an estimate by lecturers who spoke to The Times, more than half of the country’s professors have quit their jobs. Kabul University has lost a quarter of its faculty, said one of the university’s board members, with no teachers left in some departments such as Spanish and French.
“Kabul University is experiencing a brain drain,” said Sami Mahdi, a journalist and former lecturer at the Kabul University School of Public Policy who spoke by phone from Ankara, Turkey. He said he had left the country the day before Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban, but maintained contact with his students back home. “They’re disappointed – especially the girls, because they know they won’t be able to go back,” he said.
The exodus of intellectual capital is not limited to Kabul University. At the University of Herat in western Afghanistan, only six out of 15 professors remain at the Faculty of Journalism. The three who fled are expected to enter the United States from other countries; And six absentee lecturers were studying abroad before the Taliban returned to power and say they will not return. Similar concerns have emerged at Balkh University in northern Afghanistan. The Taliban replaced the school leadership in all those institutions.
Hundreds of professors or students are still trying to get out of Afghanistan. Many are contacting foreign organizations they have been associated with in the past and are seeking sponsorship so that they can be fired.
In Washington, a senior State Department official signaled growing displeasure with the Taliban on Monday that those deemed at high risk of retaliation – including women partnering with US officials or training programs – should be freed. Not allowed to travel to or leave the country. The official said there are about 100 US citizens and legal US residents who have indicated they want to leave, and are waiting for a flight into Kabul.
The trauma facing students from Afghanistan was contained in the experience of a 22-year-old Kabul University student who spoke to The Times last week.
In November 2020, with the capital still in the hands of its Western government, ISIS gunmen entered a classroom at Kabul University and opened fire, killing 22 of its classmates. After running through a window to save his life, he was shot in the arm while fleeing the building.
She was in shock and with chronic pain, but still continued to attend classes. By August, when Taliban troops entered Kabul, she was only months away from receiving her degree. But now it seems that the Taliban decree has made their dream impossible.
“As hard as I’ve tried so far, it looks like it’s gone,” she said. “I would have died in that attack with my classmates instead of living to see it myself.”
Wally Ariane And Lara Jake Contributed reporting.
