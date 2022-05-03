Taliban’s power challenged by Afghan National Resistance Front, ISIS-K



The Taliban find it more difficult to be the ruling authority in Afghanistan than to wage a rebellion against the internationally backed government of Ashraf Ghani’s predecessor.

Since the capture of Kabul in August 2021, the Taliban have had to consolidate power and tighten control over a tired and war-torn nation, fight an ISIS and suppress resistance movements in the province of Panjshir.

When the Taliban took control of Kabul, many anti-Taliban forces and former members of the Ghani government fled among the US-trained armed forces. Panjshir Valley , A base of anti-Taliban resistance north of Kabul where the Taliban have yet to exercise full control. Other leading opposition figures have fled to neighboring Tajikistan, where the Dushanbe government has provided safe haven.

The rugged and mountainous Panjshir Valley is the epitome of Soviet occupation in the 1980s and the Taliban regime in the 1990s. Location To lead a rebellion. Shortly after the Taliban took control of Kabul, anti-Taliban forces quickly declared their opposition to the new government and were able to initially block the Taliban’s advance into the valley. Unfortunately for the resistance movement, the Taliban launched a major offensive and occupied the valley in early September 2021, the Taliban forces raised them The flag The market is above the provincial capital center.

Ahmed Masood, head of the National Resistance Front (NRF), I swear Continuing the fight against the Taliban and even losing the valley is a devastating blow to the movement. His father, Ahmad Shah Masood, was a prominent mujahideen rebel who fought against Soviet aggression in the 1980s and was killed by al Qaeda operatives just two days before the 9/11 attacks. Masood originally fled to Panjshir and his exact location is unknown, but is believed to have been somewhere in Tajikistan.

Masood, who bears the brunt of his father’s legacy as the leader of the Northern Alliance, has joined former Vice President Amrullah Saleh as one of the two leading figures in the NRF – although the NRF insisted that Masood was the sole leader. Other members of the ousted Ghani government have taken the lead in the NRF, with veterans of the now defunct Afghan National Security and Defense Forces.

Not much is known publicly about the internal dynamics of the NRF as Masood’s symbolic and effective leader. Saleh, for his part, is a somewhat complex figure.

“On the one hand, Saleh fought the Northern Alliance against the Taliban in the 1990s, on the other, Saleh was previously allied with the former Ghani government,” Peter Mills, an Afghan researcher at the Institute for the Study of War, told Gadget Clock. Although Saleh is not specifically responsible for the Ghani government’s failure to stop the Taliban, he is involved in the local corruption and failures of the Ghani government and complicates his relationship with the NRF.

Saleh also has a tendency to be freelancer and go his own way, which could reduce the NRF’s position that Masood is the face of resistance.

Ali Maisam Nazari, the NRF’s head of foreign relations, emphasized the need for unity around Masud, saying the NRF had made progress since the beginning of the resistance.

“In the first month of resistance, we were fighting a conventional war in the province of Panjshir and the Andarab Valley, but due to limited resources, we had to change our tactics, so we adopted an unconventional war strategy in the 1980s,” Nazari told Fox. News. “For the last seven months we have been fighting this unconventional battle in Panjshir and the surrounding provinces.”

Nazari noted that fighting has intensified in recent months and that the NRF has expanded its presence to two to 12 provinces in Afghanistan.

Despite the NRF’s bold disobedience During the Taliban regime, the NRF, as it is now formed, is less likely to overthrow the Taliban government. “While the NRF poses a security threat to the Taliban and is seen as a serious, strategic priority for Taliban forces, its threat to the Taliban regime is not so serious,” said Caroline Rose, a senior analyst and head of the Power Vacuum Program. The New Lines Institute told Gadget Clock.

The NRF also lacks sufficient political and material support External force , Which is an integral part of sustaining a successful rebel campaign. Eight months into the Taliban’s rule, neighboring Tajikistan is one of the only countries in Central Asia to openly oppose the Taliban and provide sanctuary for Afghan opposition leaders.

During his tenure in power from 1996 to 2001, Dushanbe often criticized the Taliban’s repression against the Tajik community, which was largely formed. 26% Population, and other ethnic minority groups. When the Taliban regained control of Kabul, the Tajik government refused to recognize the newly formed Taliban government unless they formed an inclusive government that included ethnic Tajiks. So far, the Taliban have not asked representatives of Afghanistan’s ethnic minorities to join their government.

In addition to highlighting the war in Ukraine, the international community is deeply committed to the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky and to Ukraine’s armed forces and is providing unprecedented quantities of offensive and defensive weapons, a major factor in Ukraine’s ability to hold capital and large arms. Counter-attack To chase the Russians back.

Ukraine remains a sovereign and independent country and it is certain that the Russians have given up their hope of occupying the whole country. Apart from providing safe haven for anti-Taliban forces and rhetorical support for their cause, the Tajik government has not provided the necessary military or financial support to the NRF to gain any significant advantage against the Taliban.

The NRF may, at best, be a local resistance force located primarily outside the Panjshir Valley, but it will be difficult for the group to exert its influence and create a legitimate and existential challenge to the Taliban emirate. “The NRF is capable of killing Taliban forces. And we may increase such attacks this summer. But this group does not currently represent a strategic threat to the Taliban,” Arif Rafiq, a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute, told Gadget Clock.

The NRFE is not the only resistance front that challenges the Taliban, although Masood’s organization receives the most attention. There are several more Resistance The parties formed in the wake of the return of the Taliban to Kabul. Franz Marty, a fellow at the Swiss Institute for Global Affairs who has lived and reported in Afghanistan for more than seven years, says that while all groups share the same goals of ousting the Taliban, they do not operate as an umbrella organization and There is no significant collaboration or coordination. ”

Resistance in the Panjshir Valley and other armed groups is not the only headache for the Taliban. The Taliban are also embroiled in a battle against Islamic State of Khorasan (ISIS), an affiliate of the Afghan ISIS behind the bombing of Kabul airport that killed 13 US troops last August. At least 77 people have been killed and many more injured in a recent terrorist attack by ISIS, leaving a hole in the Taliban’s law enforcement message to the Afghan people.

Although the NRF’s most significant presence is in northeastern Afghanistan, ISIS is expanding across the country. ISIS-K carried out most of the attacks against Kabul, Nangarhar and Kunar. According to Mills, there have been recent attacks in Balkh and Kunduz, indicating that their power is growing in northern Afghanistan.

The resistance patchwork and the threat of ISIS are less likely to bring down the Taliban, but the joint crisis offers many promises, including a major obstacle, peace and stability for the Taliban, which many Afghans aspired to after nearly 40 years of war.

“There is a challenge that the Taliban are being pushed into multiple directions and their security forces are being weakened to deal with these multiple threats,” Mills said.

With less than a year in power, the Taliban appear to lack a key ruling vision to address the many crises facing the Afghan people. The Taliban are unable to provide basic services to the Afghan people and this dynamism is fueling discontent among their troubled people. International aid funded 75% of the pre-Taliban government in Afghanistan, and when the flow of aid stopped after the Taliban took power, the economy and the healthcare industry collapsed.

The United Nations Approximate That more than 24 million people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance where at least 55% of the population is facing acute hunger, including nine million with urgent food insecurity.

The Taliban’s ancient policy towards women, barring them from most occupations, has further complicated the economic crisis. With so many people being forced out of the labor market, children are being thrown into the workforce desperately to fill vacancies. A survey by February 2022 Save the children One in five Afghan families has been forced to send their children to work because family incomes have plummeted since the Taliban came to power. Save the Children estimates that more than one million children have been forced into child labor.

The Taliban’s second attempt to rule Afghanistan is turning out to be their first repeat: chaotic and desperate, with opposition on multiple fronts.