TALK OF THE TOWN: Will George Osborne get the Royal Opera House job at the second time of asking?

It’s George Osborne’s fiftieth birthday right this moment and my sources say he’s getting his dream current: chairmanship of the Royal Opera House.

Carphone Warehouse co-founder David Ross has simply stepped down from the position lower than a yr after pipping the former Chancellor to the place.

Handily, Sir Simon Robey, George’s boss at funding financial institution Robey Warshaw, is non permanent chairman whereas he appears to be like for Ross’s alternative. He want look no additional than the entrance row of Monday night time’s efficiency of La clemenza di Tito, the place Osborne was seated.

George Osborne, left, was noticed speaking to journalist Sasha Slater, proper, who he has identified since Oxford, at the Royal Opera House on Monday night time

Osborne had beforehand utilized to develop into chairman of the Royal Opera House, pictured, whereas pals have stated he has put his title ahead for a second time

My supply stated: ‘George’s circle of pals have been saying he utilized for a second time to chair the ROH, and certain sufficient he turned up alongside journalist Sasha Slater on Monday night time.’

George has just lately been socialising with pals he knew throughout his 21-year marriage to spouse Frances, whom he left in 2019 shortly earlier than relationship former adviser Thea Rogers, who’s now anticipating their first baby.

Although my spies didn’t see Thea at the opera, they did spot him chatting animatedly to journalist Sasha, 49, throughout the interval. Provides my supply: ‘They met at Oxford, the place he additionally acquired to know Peter Davies, who was greatest man at his wedding ceremony. Peter’s spouse Genevieve occurs to be on the board of the ROH, and was additionally there.’

George has catholic tastes in music: in addition to opera, he loves listening to accommodate music in Ibiza. After he cut up with Frances, he took their son Luke, 19, to the island’s Pacha membership, the place he frolicked with new pals leaving Luke to sort out the dancefloor alone.

Final night time an ROH spokesman stated, ‘We’re not commenting on rumoured board actions.’