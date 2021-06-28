tallest actresses of bollywood

New Delhi. Bollywood actresses are mostly known for their beauty. At the same time, her beauty further enhances. His height. Today we are going to tell you about some such Bollywood actresses. Even good heroes look small in front of whose height.

sushmita sen

The first name in this list comes from actress Sushmita Sen. Sushmita’s height is 1.71 meters i.e. 5 feet 9 inches.

Anushka Sharma

Actress Anushka Sharma, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is also known for her height. Anushka’s height is also 5 feet 9 inches.

Deepika Padukone

The height of Deepika Padukone is also 5 feet 9 inches. It is often seen that Deepika looks very tall in front of the stars. Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh is also less in height than her.

Katrina Kaif

Talking about the height of Katrina Kaif, she is 5 feet 8 inches. You will soon be seen in the film ‘Tiger 4’ with Katrina Kaif Superstar Salman Khan.

Priyanka Chopra

The height of Priyanka Chopra is also 5 feet 8 inches. Priyanka has now become an international star. Currently, she is in America with her husband Nick Jonas.

