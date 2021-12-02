tamil author perumal murugan photo on jhuggy samman yatra campaign poster by delhi bjp

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party organized the Jhuggi Samman Yatra recently. But a controversy arose over a poster of the Jhuggi Samman Yatra. The Delhi unit of the BJP put a picture of Tamil writer Perumal Murugan in the poster of Jhuggi Samman Yatra. Various questions arose after the Tamil writer’s picture was included in the poster.

In the posters released by the BJP’s Delhi unit regarding the Jhuggi Samman Yatra, five to six people were shown as slum dwellers. In this, a picture of Perumal Murugan wearing a blue shirt was placed in the middle. Along with this, in most such posters, the picture of Prime Minister Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda were also put up. Apart from this, the photo of Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta was also included in these posters.

These posters were shared by several BJP leaders on their social media accounts. Tamil writer Perumal Murugan also reacted to BJP posters showing himself as a slum dweller. Perumal Murugan shared the poster released by the Delhi BJP unit from his Facebook account and wrote that I belong to the slums. According to the Alt News report, the picture of Perumal Murugan was included in the poster by the Delhi BJP unit. Actually that photo was used by the New York Times in the year 2018.

However, as the controversy over the poster escalated, the Delhi unit of the BJP presented its explanation. In a conversation with the Indian Express recently, BJP’s Delhi unit vice-president Rajan Tiwari said that we will look into it with the design team. A BJP leader also said that usually the posters are printed only after the permission of the party functionaries. Only the photo of BJP’s program is used in the poster and not any such photo whose source is not known.

It is worth mentioning that in the year 2014, BJP and Sangh workers had strongly opposed him for a book by Tamil author, Madhurbhagam. BJP leaders had demanded the arrest of Tamil writer Perumal Murugan and a ban on his book, accusing the book of hurting Hindu sentiments.