Tamil comedian Nellai Siva passes away aged 69 after cardiac arrest-Entertainment News , GadgetClock





Nellai Siva acted in over 500 movies in his profession spanning three many years, with famous work in Mahaprabhu, Vetri Kodi Kattu, Anbe Sivam

Tamil actor Nellai Siva, who is understood for his superb comedian timing, is not any extra. He handed away following a coronary heart assault on Tuesday, 11 Might at his residence in Tirunelveli. He was 69. Born on 16 January, 1952 at Veppilankulam, a small village within the Nellai district, he was impressed by actor Sivaji Ganesan in his childhood. He later moved to Chennai to attempt his luck in movies.

Followers and colleagues are mourning his demise and writing heartfelt obituaries on social media. Remembering Siva, actor Krishna wrote on Twitter, “One of many nicest actors I had the privilege to work with. He all the time telling us jokes and entertaining the crew. Might his soul relaxation in peace ayya”.

Actor-director Radhakrishnan Parthiban posted an interview of Siva and wrote that he had a particular bond with the late actor. Within the interview, Siva recalled that he had acquired Rs 10,000 for the movie Ivan. At the moment, he didn’t have a checking account. It was Parthiban who referred to as up the financial institution supervisor and helped Siva to open a checking account.

Siva began his performing journey in 1985 with the Pandiarajan directorial Aan Paavam. After that, he starred in hit movies like Mahaprabhu, Vetri Kodi Kattu, Anbe Sivam, Thirupaachi, Kannum Kannum, Saamy, Kireedam amongst others. He acted in over 500 movies in his profession spanning three many years.

After an illustrious profession in movies, he switched to TV and acted in lots of fashionable serials like Pandiyan Shops and Mama Mapillai. Siva was final seen in Paramapadham Vilayattu starring Trisha. It was launched on Disney Plus Hotstar final month.