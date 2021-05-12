Tamil comedian Nellai Siva passes away aged 69 after cardiac arrest

Tamil actor Nellai Siva, who is assumed for his superb comedian timing, is rarely any extra. He handed away following a coronary coronary heart assault on Tuesday, 11 Would possibly properly at his location in Tirunelveli. He modified into 69. Born on 16 January, 1952 at Veppilankulam, a minute village throughout the Nellai district, he modified into impressed by actor Sivaji Ganesan in his childhood. He later moved to Chennai to analyze cross-take a have a look at his success in films.

Followers and colleagues are mourning his lack of life and writing heartfelt obituaries on social media. Remembering Siva, actor Krishna wrote on Twitter, “One of the crucial nicest actors I had the privilege to work with. He all the time telling us jokes and troublesome the crew. Would possibly properly his soul leisure in peace ayya”.

Actor-director Radhakrishnan Parthiban posted an interview of Siva and wrote that he had a specific bond with the sluggish actor. Within the interview, Siva recalled that he had bought Rs 10,000 for the film Ivan. At the moment, he did no longer fetch a checking memoir. It modified into Parthiban who often called up the financial institution supervisor and helped Siva to launch a checking memoir.

Siva started his performing toddle in 1985 with the Pandiarajan directorial Aan Paavam. After that, he starred in hit films savor Mahaprabhu, Vetri Kodi Kattu, Anbe Sivam, Thirupaachi, Kannum Kannum, Saamy, Kireedam amongst others. He acted in over 500 films in his career spanning three a protracted time.

After an accepted career in films, he switched to TV and acted in a wide range of commonplace serials savor Pandiyan Shops and Mama Mapillai. Siva modified into ultimate seen in Paramapadham Vilayattu starring Trisha. It modified into launched on Disney Plus Hotstar ultimate month.