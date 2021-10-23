Tamil film Koozhangal will get entry in Oscar 2022, the story of the struggle of drunken husband and son

Tamil film ‘Kozhangal’ has got official entry in Oscar 2022. ‘Koojhangal’ is a film adorned with many newcomers. It is produced by Vignesh Shivan and Nayantara.

A Tamil film ‘Kuzhangal’ has got official entry from India in Oscar 2022. The film, directed by Vinothraj PS, has been selected for the 94th Academy Awards. The film tells the story of a drunken abusive husband whose wife leaves him.

‘Koojhangal’ is a film adorned with many newcomers. It is produced by Vignesh Shivan and Nayantara. Sharing the news of the film’s Oscar selection on Twitter, Sivan said, “This is our chance to hear it!…and to the Oscars…Two steps away from a dream come true moment in our lives….

The story of the film revolves around an alcoholic, abusive father Ganapati (Karuttadaiyan) and his son, Velu (Chellapandi), on their way to a neighboring village to bring back the wife-mother who has run away from home. Meanwhile, a scuffle breaks out between Ganpati and his in-laws.

There’s a chance to hear this! “And the Oscars goes to…. ?????? ” Two steps away from a dream come true moment in our lives…. ️❤️???????#pebbles #nayanthara @PsVinothraj @thisisysr @AmudhavanKar @Rowdy_Pictures Can’t be prouder , happier & content ? pic.twitter.com/NKteru9CyI — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) October 23, 2021

The film’s director Vinothraj said that he is grateful for everyone’s love and support. He tweeted and said that it could not be more joyful to get this news. Earlier this year at the 50th International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFFR), ‘Kozhangal’ won the Tiger Award for Best Film, the top honour. The 94th Academy Awards are due to take place in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.

According to a report in The Hindu, Vinothraj tells about this film that he got its inspiration from his own home. Based on an incident with her younger sister, whose drunken husband locked the doors for her, she had walked more than 13 kms to their village with a child in her arms. Vinothraj calls such incidents an “everyday occurrence” in his village.

She further said that she knew that I was making up her story. I was conscious not to hurt anyone involved. Because I knew that my sister and her husband would be reunited. She has seen the film and really liked it.