Tamil Nadu 12th Results 2021: Tomorrow will be the 12th results, students will be able to check here

Tamil Nadu 12th Results 2021: Tamil Nadu class 12th result is expected on July 19. The 12th students will be made available on the official website of the board, tnresults.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu 12th Results 2021: Tamil Nadu Government Exam Directorate is expected to declare the class 12th result on the first day of the upcoming week i.e. July 19 at 11 am. Tamil Nadu Education Board has advised the students to keep an eye on the website of the State Education Board. The result will be released on the official website tnresults.nic.in. Class 12 students can check their results by logging into the website with their registered roll number or enrollment number.

In the year 2021, the Tamil Nadu government canceled the class 12th examination after the CBSE declared the 12th examination canceled due to the second wave of the corona pandemic across the country. After this many state boards and central education boards had announced different evaluation criteria to prepare the results of the students. Earlier in June, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had also released the evaluation criteria for Class 12 students in the state, which was prepared by a 10-member committee.

Evaluation of students was done on this basis

Tamil Nadu Board had announced the implementation of 50:20:30 formula to prepare the 12th result. Under this criterion, students will be marked on their marks in the internal assessment of class 10th, 11th and class 12th. The state has allotted 50 per cent weightage to class 10th board exam marks and divided the other 50 per cent between class 11th and class 12th. According to the official website of TNDGE website, the total marks of class 12th has been calculated as follows. 50 percent class 10th board exam marks are given as the average of three subjects with higher marks, 20 percent each subject weightage of class 11th exam results, 30 percent class 12th practical and internal assessment marks. Apart from these, students who fail in class 11th will be passed by giving minimum 35% marks.

Dissatisfied students can take help of this

Also the students who will not satisfied with their marks calculated by the new evaluation criteria can apply for the revaluation. Appeals can be made to appear in the written test to be conducted offline. Then the final result of the student will be released only on the basis of the marks obtained by the student in the offline written examination.

