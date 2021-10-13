Tamil Nadu Bypoll Election Result Bjp Candidate Got 1 Vote Punya Prasun Bajpai Ranvijay Singh And Social Media User Reaction On It – Trends Have Started Coming

In the Tamil Nadu civic elections, the candidate contesting as a ward member on a BJP ticket got only one vote. The surprising thing is that the BJP candidate has about five members in his own family. Because of this one vote, BJP candidates have come under target of the people. Social media users are tweeting a lot about this matter, as well as #Single_Vote_BJP is also trending a lot on Twitter.

Famous journalist Rannvijay Singh tweeted on this matter and wrote, “BJP candidate got 1 vote in Tamil Nadu civic polls, there are five members in the candidate’s house. The minds of these four people should be probed, how did they escape from propaganda? Noted journalist Punya Prasun Bajpai, tweeting on the one vote got by the BJP candidate in the civic elections, wrote, “Only one vote, my own. The BJP leader was not voted for by his own family only.”

A user named Farooqui Abu Huraira took a jibe at a vote and wrote, “The education system of the area of ​​Tamil Nadu where the BJP candidate has got one vote needs a little more attention.” UP Congress Seva Dal’s social media co-ordinator wrote, “Tamil Nadu: BJP’s ward candidate has got only one vote in the election, while there are five members in the house. Means Garbage Seth’s garbage is only in North India, why?

A user named Shubham Verma took a jibe at the Tamil Nadu election and wrote, “Heard BJP candidate got only one vote in Tamil Nadu by-election, while there are five votes in the house. Trends start coming in.” Reacting to the matter, a user named RK Daharwal wrote, “What is the price of one vote, you know Modi babu.”

just one vote… my own

NSUI Odisha member Haraprasad Behera wrote on the matter, “Even the family members did not accept these. Now every Indian should treat BJP like this.” A user named Vinay P wrote, “Tamil Nadu is called the ‘Land of Temples’ because it has more than 30,000 temples and Hindu culture has completely rejected the BJP.”

Congress member Neeraj Bhatia took a jibe at the BJP candidate’s one vote and wrote, “So even the BJP candidate’s family has called BJP Vanakkam without giving even a single vote to Kamal.” A user named Vamsi Chandran wrote, “If you try to divert people’s attention from the rising oil and LPG prices while doing temple politics, then you will get only one vote and your family members will also not vote for you.”