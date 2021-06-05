Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Writes to PM Modi Urging to Cancel All Entrance Exams, Including NEET 2021



Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to cancel all national-level entrance examinations like NEET 2021, due to the COVID-19 scenario. This comes as many board exams and different exams have been cancelled or postponed amid the raging pandemic. Additionally Learn – Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Exams 2021: TN HSC Examination Cancelled Due to COVID Pandemic

Earlier within the day, the Tamil Nadu authorities introduced cancellation of sophistication 12 state board examinations and stated a committee could be arrange to resolve on awarding marks to college students. The choice was in view of the excessive prevalence of the second wave of COVID-19 in a number of components of Tamil Nadu and likewise contemplating the probabilities of a 3rd wave, the federal government stated. Additionally Learn – West Bengal Issuing Covid Vaccination Certificates to 18-44 12 months Olds With Mamata Banerjee’s Picture. This is Why

Right here’s a duplicate of Tamil Nadu CM’s letter to PM Modi:

Following three days of consultations with stakeholders together with academics, educationists and consultants, Chief Minister M Okay Stalin stated “the category 12 board examination for this 12 months is cancelled.” A committee, headed by College Training Division Principal Secretary, could be arrange to resolve on giving marks to college students and based mostly on its advice, marks could be awarded, an official launch stated, including such marks alone shall be the premise for admission to faculty programs.