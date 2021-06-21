tamil nadu govt issues guidelines for students safety and protocol for online classes

Tamil Nadu govt issues guidelines: The Tamil Nadu government has issued necessary guidelines after receiving complaints of sexual harassment during online classes, asking all stakeholders to follow them. Now students will also be able to lodge complaints through hotline and email.

Tamil Nadu govt issues guidelines: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday took a major decision after several students studying in various schools in Chennai received complaints of alleged sexual harassment against teachers. The state government has issued necessary guidelines to all educational boards to ensure the safety of students during online classes. Along with this, necessary protocol has also been issued regarding the dates of online classes.

Students will be able to register complaint through hotline

As per the guidelines issued by the Tamil Nadu government, each school shall constitute a Student Safety Advisory Committee consisting of the school principal, two teachers, two members of the Parent Teacher Association, one management representative, one non-teaching staff and one external member (optional). Will be included. This committee will continuously review, monitor and suggest necessary measures on all aspects of the safety of the students. Apart from this, the School Education Department will also set up a hotline facility as well as a dedicated e-mail ID and a State Level Central Complaint Center (CCC) within a month, which can be used to register complaints of sexual abuse. is.

A trained team drawn from various sectors will work to provide necessary support to the callers/complainants. All conversations between the CCC and the caller will be recorded. The conversation will be kept strictly confidential. On receipt of any complaint regarding the safety of the students, the Student Safety Advisory Committee has been directed to properly record the same in a separate register and inform the same to the CCC.

Apart from this, safety boxes will also be installed in the school premises for receiving complaints and feedback. An orientation program will be organized for all the stakeholders involved in the school to gain a comprehensive understanding of the provisions in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act. Orientation module will be provided by the School Education Department. With regard to online classes, both faculty and students have been asked to follow the appropriate dress code for the classroom setting. All online classes will be recorded and audited periodically by the quorum of the Student Safety Advisory Committee. Schools have also been asked to observe Child Abuse Prevention Week annually from November 15 to November 22 by running various awareness programmes.

