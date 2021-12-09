Tamil Nadu plane crash: East Lt. General pays tribute to CDS Rawat

Military helicopter has crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. In which 14 people including Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his security commandos and Air Force pilots were on board. So far 8 people have been rescued after this accident, in which the condition of 5 people is said to be critical. Apart from this, four bodies have been recovered. In the midst of all the speculations about CDS Rawat, who was injured in the accident, the former army officer, while giving information about his death, even paid tribute.

Take the former General HS Panag wrote RIP on microblogging site Twitter, paying tribute to Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat. Let us tell you that no such information has been revealed officially.

According to preliminary information, the accident happened due to bad weather. Seriously injured people have been taken to Wellington base for treatment. Let us inform that CDS Bipin Rawat was going to attend an event in Ooty with his wife.

After the news of the accident, an emergency meeting of the Union Cabinet was called in Delhi. In which NSA Ajit Doval also participated. At the same time, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the helicopter crash of CDS Bipin Rawat.

Take the former Reactions of many people are coming on General HS Panag’s tweet. In which many people take the former. Calling it irresponsible. And some people are also supporting him.

Army officer Harendra Singh said that, as far as I know, General Panag is not an irresponsible person. I respect and trust him more than Rawat.

Also read: Aircraft accident: Defense Minister’s meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Rajnath Singh will give statement in Parliament

Whereas a user named @subhsays took the former. Advising Panag that, you were Lt Gen sir, at least wait for the official announcement. Also respect the blue tick.