tamilnadu helicopter crash pilot of Mi17 Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was youngest among siblings

Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was also sent to Sudan for a year’s special training. After taking training from Sudan, he was counted among the brave pilots of the Air Force.

A total of 13 people, including Chief of Defense Staff General Vipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, were killed in an Air Force helicopter MI-17 crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. Among the dead is Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, a resident of Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Prithvi Singh Chauhan was flying the Mi-17.

Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, a resident of Agra, wanted to touch the heights of the sky since childhood. Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan studied at Sainik School, Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. From there he was elected to the NDA and later joined the Indian Air Force in 2000. Presently he was posted at Indian Air Force Station in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. After joining the Air Force, the first posting of Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was in Hyderabad. After this, he was also posted at other Air Force stations including Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Udham Singh Nagar, Jamnagar, Andaman and Nicobar.

Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was also sent to Sudan for a year’s special training. After taking training from Sudan, he was counted among the brave pilots of the Air Force. Prithvi Singh Chauhan was married in 2007 to Kamini Singh, a resident of Vrindavan. They have 12-year-old daughter Aaradhya and nine-year-old son Aviraj. Prithvi Singh Chauhan was the youngest of five siblings.

After the news of the death of Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan in a helicopter crash, the neighbors and relatives are consoling his family. His 75-year-old father is left alone with the death of the Wing Commander. Wing Commander Chauhan’s family moved from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh to Agra in 2006 and his father Surendra Singh started a bakery here.

Surendra Singh told news agency PTI that we got information about the death of our son from news channels. His eldest daughter saw the news of the helicopter crash on TV and called her brother Prithvi’s number but could not be contacted. After that he called Prithvi’s wife Kamini Singh and she informed him about his martyrdom.

Remembering his son, Surendra Singh said that he always used to take our well being. She celebrated Rakshabandhan last year with her three sisters after years, but her elder sister could not come on Rakshabandhan as she lives in Mumbai. He said that I spoke to Prithvi three-four days ago. Her mother has lost her sight and Prithvi takes time to check up on his mother at the army hospital. Mother Sushila Devi is in bad condition due to the death of her son. Hearing the cries of Sushila Devi, the hearts of the people present there are also bursting.

The mortal remains of all the martyrs who lost their lives in the helicopter crash will be brought to Delhi by Air Force plane by Thursday evening. CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife will be cremated on Friday. Along with this, the last rites of all the martyred soldiers will also be done with military honors.