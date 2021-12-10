tamilnadu iaf helicopter crash survivor group captain varun singh letter to principal of his school – helicopter crash: group captain varun’s letter to his school students

In his letter, Group Captain Varun Singh wrote that you may be mediocre in school but it is by no means a measure of what comes next in life. You try to find what you are good at, it could be anything like art, music, graphic design, literature.

On Wednesday, 13 people including CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat were killed in an Air Force Mi-17 helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. The condition of Group Captain Varun Singh, the only survivor in this accident, is very critical. Earlier his treatment was going on in Wellington hospital but he has now been shifted to Command Hospital in Bangalore. All necessary efforts are being made to save his investigation. Meanwhile, a letter written by him to the principal of his school is becoming quite viral on social media. This letter of Varun Singh is worth reading in which he has written that the number does not decide the fate of anyone.

Addressing the students in a letter to the principal of Army Public School, Chandimandir, Haryana, Group Captain Varun Singh wrote that it is okay to be mediocre. Not everyone can excel in school and not everyone can score more than 90%. However if you do it is an amazing achievement and should be appreciated. But if you can’t do that then don’t think that you are mediocre.

He further wrote that you may be mediocre in school but it is by no means a measure of what comes next in life. You try to find what you are good at, it could be anything like art, music, graphic design, literature. Be dedicated to whatever work you do and give your best. Never go to sleep thinking that I could have put a little more effort into certain things.

Group Captain #VarunSingh This letter of is going viral on social media, which he wrote to the principal of his school about three months ago after getting the Shaurya Chakra. Every child, every student should read this letter.

Especially para 12-13 of the letter. pic.twitter.com/a67WRRyLfo — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) December 9, 2021

Group Captain Varun Singh also wrote in his letter that never lose hope, never think that you cannot be good at what you want to be. It will not be easy and it will take effort. Time and comfort will have to be sacrificed for this. I was mediocre but today I have reached a difficult milestone in my career. Don’t think that 12th board marks decide what you are capable of achieving in life. Believe in yourself and work for it.

Let us inform that Group Captain Varun Singh, who was injured in the Tamil Nadu helicopter accident, was given India’s third highest gallantry award in August this year. Varun Singh was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for dealing with the emergency at an altitude of about 10000 feet. Actually, on 12 October 2020, there was a disturbance in the control system of Tejas. But Captain Varun Singh of Tejas maintained restraint even in this situation and made the plane land safely with his exceptional flying skills.