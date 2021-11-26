Tamilrockers Online Leaked John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2! TamilRockers leaks John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 online, makers will be disappointed!

News oi-Salman Khan

John Abraham’s blockbuster film Satyamev Jayate 2 was discussed for a long time and the film was released on the big screen on 25 November. Let us tell you that now such a news is coming out about this film, which is hardly going to be liked by the makers of the film. It is learned that TamilRockers leaked John Abraham’s blockbuster film on the very next day of its release. Yes.. This film has become a victim of piracy and people are downloading it on the internet.

Video- Seeing Salman Khan, Shera killed the dialogue of ‘Antiam’, such was the reaction of Megastar!

Although the fans of John Abraham have been very sad about this. This news is sure to have a huge impact on the box office collection of the film. The actor played his triple role in Satyamev Jayate 2.

This is John’s second film, whereas ‘Satyamev Jayate’ was released before this and this film earned a lot at the box office. The strong dialogues and dangerous action scenes of the film were well-liked by the people.

When John announced the second part of the film, the audience’s delight knew no bounds. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

In this film, Divya Khosla Kumar is seen in the lead role, about whose performance people are giving negative reviews. At present the film is in theaters and due to leaks there is a lot of concern. John Abraham has become a part of a big film after a long time.

READ Also Daniel Craig Honorary Royal Navy Commander: Daniel Craig Film No Time to Die: The next film in Daniel Craig's 'James Bond Series', 'No Time to Die' will be released on September 30, 2021. Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Piracy website Tamilrockers Online Leaked John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2. Read the details.

Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 16:44 [IST]