Tammy Hembrow covers up her famous curves in a tankini after wild Fashion Week

46 mins ago
She placed on a wild show at Australian Fashion Week final week with her outrageous outfits and antics.

However Tammy Hembrow pared it again as she relaxed by the pool on the Gold Coast on Monday.

The mother-of-two lined up her ample cleavage in a beige tankini as she topped up her tan.

She did nonetheless flaunt her unimaginable abs in the two-piece, which featured a pair of skimpy bottoms.   

The blonde bombshell accomplished her summer season look with an on-trend bucket hat.  

The 27-year-old attended the Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2021 on Thursday evening and he or she actually wasn’t afraid to let free. 

Carrying an attention grabbing pink ensemble with floating tendrils, the influencer locked lips with a thriller girl as she waited for a taxi. 

Tammy appeared fairly festive as she laid a smooch on the blonde girl, who had on a black Balenciaga coat. 

Clearly in a kissing temper, Tammy then locked lips with her boyfriend, Matt Poole, 32, who regarded a tad worse for put on. 

The pair shared a little makeout session as they headed exterior to a ready taxi. 

The influencer stopped to take selfies with ready followers, posing up a storm for one man’s digicam. 

She chatted with a variety of ladies exterior the venue, showing very animated.  

Tammy was additionally flanked by her older sister, Amy Hembrow, 31, who additionally appeared in a jolly temper.  

Amy, Tammy and Matt jumped in a cab and headed off to a different late evening occasion. 

After arriving, the well-dressed trio went inside to maintain the occasion kicking on for a whereas but. 

Tammy regarded sensational in pink mesh bodysuit, fabricated from a layered, sheer material which clung to her gym-honed determine. 

The bodysuit featured an off-the-shoulder design that confirmed off a trace of cleavage, and lengthy, sheer sleeves. 

The outfit additionally had the bizarre addition of a variety of floating, mesh tendrils that trailed behind the designer. 

She carried a white purse from her personal Saski label, that includes a graffiti type design on one aspect. 

Tammy wore her blonde hair up in a very excessive ponytail, augmented with flowing platinum extensions. 

For make-up, she opted for ample highlighter, winged eyeliner and a matte pink lipstick. 

She carried in her arms a cellphone, and opted for a pair of metallic pointed heels in a rust tone. 

Amy in the meantime turned heads in a powder blue swimsuit, which consisted of a matching high and bottoms with textured material. 

The coat portion of the outfit had a fake fur trim, and he or she added strappy white heels to the look. 

Amy wore her blonde hair in a excessive bun, and for make-up, selected winged liner and pink lipstick. 

Tammy made headlines internationally after she was pictured leaving Kylie Jenner’s twenty first birthday celebration in West Hollywood on a stretcher in 2018. 

The bodacious Australian mannequin was taken from the scene, face down, after paramedics arrived simply earlier than midnight, The Blast reported. 

She was loaded into the again of an ambulance as Kylie’s father Caitlyn Jenner and her associate Sophia Hutchinson regarded on in horror, nonetheless shortly recovered. 

The Queensland mother-of-two and health blogger blamed ‘ingesting’ and a ‘lack of sleep’ for her horrifying collapse.  

