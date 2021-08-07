Tampa Bay Lightning Repeat as Stanley Cup Champions

In one of hockey’s most expensive rites, the Stanley Cup typically spends the offseason galloping with players around villages in Canada and hamlets across Scandinavia and market towns across the United States. But with the coronavirus pandemic raging last fall, the Silver Chalice lingered for a good, very long time near Tampa, Fla., Where the Lightning relished their time with it so much that it went ahead and won it again.

Tampa Bay closed a chaotic NHL season dominated by a viral scourge, with truncated schedules and reconfigured divisions and traveling practice teams, beating the Montreal Canadiens four games to one in the best of the seven finals of the Stanley Cup to win his third title.

Nine and a half months after enduring a 65-day stint in the bubbles of the Canadian playoffs to win the Cup, the Lightning edged Montreal, 1-0, in front of a large crowd at the Amalie Arena on Wednesday to complete their second in a row se let off steam in the NHL playoffs. In doing so, they followed the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in adding another title to a region suddenly marred by championships, and also joined the Pittsburgh Penguins, in 2016-17, as the only teams since the dawn of the era of the salary cap in the 2005-6 season to repeat as champions.