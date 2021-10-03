Tampa Bay Rays Lead League In Runs And Strikeouts

scheduled tribe. Petersburg, Fla. – Chad Mottola was sure he was done with baseball. He had given the game 16 years, all with 25 hits in the majors and a thousand restless nights in the minors. Strange questions swirled through his mind at odd times: How could he change his swing? Will he ever get another call for the big companies? Should he leave?

When he eventually retired, in 2007 at the age of 36, Mottola considered a career in football scouting. But a friend thought he would make a good baseball coach, and the job he was offered—at the lowest level of the minors—was convenient for his young family. Mottola took it, loved it, and now guides the surprisingly strong offense of the Tampa Bay Rays, the best team in the American League.

“The kids were so innocent, and it brought back my innocence,” Mottola said recently in the home dugout at Tropicana Field, not far from that first coaching job, for a Toronto farm team in Dunedin, Fla. with. “I thought, ‘You know what, I think I have something to offer to these people.’ I love seeing people succeed, or even get a good night’s sleep, and I talk about it a lot. That’s my goal every day: How am I going, when you Will you put your head down, give you rest?”