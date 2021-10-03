Tampa Bay Rays Lead League In Runs And Strikeouts
scheduled tribe. Petersburg, Fla. – Chad Mottola was sure he was done with baseball. He had given the game 16 years, all with 25 hits in the majors and a thousand restless nights in the minors. Strange questions swirled through his mind at odd times: How could he change his swing? Will he ever get another call for the big companies? Should he leave?
When he eventually retired, in 2007 at the age of 36, Mottola considered a career in football scouting. But a friend thought he would make a good baseball coach, and the job he was offered—at the lowest level of the minors—was convenient for his young family. Mottola took it, loved it, and now guides the surprisingly strong offense of the Tampa Bay Rays, the best team in the American League.
“The kids were so innocent, and it brought back my innocence,” Mottola said recently in the home dugout at Tropicana Field, not far from that first coaching job, for a Toronto farm team in Dunedin, Fla. with. “I thought, ‘You know what, I think I have something to offer to these people.’ I love seeing people succeed, or even get a good night’s sleep, and I talk about it a lot. That’s my goal every day: How am I going, when you Will you put your head down, give you rest?”
These days, it seems, the rays are what keep the rivals up at night. They have gleefully followed conventional wisdom since their first winning season in 2008, but now they do it better than ever: they set the franchise record for wins this season, with 100, the best offense in team history. Driven by, with a major league-high 857 runs scored.
The Rays are reaching the playoffs as their opponents fight for a wild-card spot, and they’ve scored all those runs while leading the AL in strikeouts, challenging the Conservatives’ notion that the teams should — or should at least be. Less contact should be attempted.
With the help of rookie shortstop Vander Franco, he reduced his speeding rate down the stretch, who had recently hit more hits than swing-and-miss in a streak of reaching base at 43 games. But the Rays, who will host the winner of the wild-card game to start their division series on Thursday, are not a team to slap.
Second baseman Brandon Lowe said, “No one is afraid of someone who’s going to break his swing and make contact and hit the ground ball short or second – it’s out,” said second baseman Brandon Lowe. , who leads the team in homers (39, including three on Saturday) but also has 166 strikeouts. “So if a guy is going to do it on a 0-0 or 0-1 count, we and the team that we have is like: ‘Thanks, I appreciate you selling my bat like this. ‘
“There’s something to be said about closing your swing up to two strikes – and if you really look at it, how many people practice the two-strike approach? How often do you go out to batting practice and say , ‘Okay, I’m going to take it like I’m going to hit two.’ A lot of guys don’t do that. It’s hard to go out there in a game and completely change your swing. So obviously, no one Wants to strike. But I think a more positive approach is to be able to close your swing and do a loss than to break your swing just to make contact.
The Rays can stick with Strikeouts because they understand that no one is a perfect player – at least no one in their price range. According to Baseball Prospectus, he spent only $83 million on his 40-man roster this season (26th among the majors) without a single player earning $12 million. To make up for the lack of well-rounded stars, Ray seeks out players with specific skills and positions them in the right places.
They acknowledge the flaws, emphasize strengths, and now have a five-year streak to improve their overall ranking in runs scored: from 25th in 2017 to now.
“There’s a trade-off to all of this,” said Eric Neander, the Rays’ president of baseball operations. “It’s not necessarily, ‘Oh, strikeout, whatever.’ But it’s just trying to make the most of what we have and what’s best for our players. The guys who are in the batter box, they run bases, they’re also the ones who play defense, And some of the guys who strike out are exceptional in other areas. That matters too.”
While the Rays are missing their top three starters from last year’s World Series – they traded Blake Snell to San Diego, let Charlie Morton go to Atlanta as a free agent and Tyler Glasnow into Tommy John surgery Lost – His offense remained largely intact. Add Franco and Nelson Cruz, minus Willie Adams and Hunter Renfro, and it’s virtually the same group that hit .207 in the final three rounds of the post season.
In theory, the Rays’ propensity for strikeouts makes them vulnerable to the power weapons used by most teams in October. (“It’s always worth having it in the back of your mind,” admits manager Kevin Cash. “When you’re facing big-time strikeout pitchers or employees, how do we match up?”)
But Ray led the Major in strikeouts last season and still came within two wins of his first title, greatly helped by outfielder Randy Arozerena’s sudden laziness. is a master of leveraging cash matchups; He has used a major league-high 157 different lineups this season and substitutes frequently. The team excels at situational hitting, with .357 runners in third and less than two outs as of Friday (MLB average: .316) and the most runs in majors in the ninth inning so far.
Mottola said that he never pays attention to team totals, as every hitter has different strengths and weaknesses. His pro-travel career – which began in 1992 as the fifth overall draft substitute by Cincinnati, one place ahead of Derek Jeter – taught him that there is no absolutism to his craft.
“Nobody detected the kill,” Mottola said. “A lot of people I know have claimed on the internet that they have all these answers and all. But my experience as a player made me realize that there is no one answer, and no one way of thinking. I played with a lot of good players and none of them taught me that.
The proliferation of individual swing coaches worries Mottola; He fears that developing hitters will be raised as robots, drilled down on faddy techniques that may not be best for him. Then, he said, it’s part of his responsibility to study any theory that might intrigue his hitters.
“You always hear about the cookie-cutter approach, and that’s about the anti-cookie-cutters,” Lowe said. “When I first woke up here in 2018, he sat me down and said, ‘I want you to tell me everything about your swing, how you want to hit, your attitude, your drill work, everything, So that I can help you better understand your swing and what you need to do to optimize it.’ He wants to know about you before asking you to do anything.”
This is a helpful sign for understanding an organization that is often portrayed as strictly bound by analysis. As much as Rez turns to Data for an answer, he could not have translated the texts without Mottola’s personal connection.
Coaches build trust by listening to players, so when Cash writes an unusual lineup or Neander makes a confused trade, players don’t panic. Usually, they just shrink and keep on winning.
“It’s a team-first approach – it’s the kind of environment that’s set out for us, and it starts from the top down,” said third baseman Joy Wendell. “We’ve seen success doing this, and if we’re having success, why would we want to change it?”
