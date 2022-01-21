Tampa Bay Rays’ split-season plan with Montreal rejected by MLB, team says



The Tampa Bay Rays’ proposed plan to separate the season between Florida and Montreal has been rejected by Main League Baseball.

Rays principal proprietor Stuart Sternberg introduced the information on Thursday.

“At the moment’s information is flat-out deflating,” Sternberg mentioned.

The concept of taking part in in each the Tampa Bay space and Montreal has been mentioned over the previous a number of years after makes an attempt to construct a brand new full-time ballpark regionally failed.

“Issues had progressed properly and issues had been working properly, after which lately it simply kind of took a flip to the south and we don’t exactly know why,” Sternberg mentioned. “I’ve little doubt that what we tried to perform with our sister-city plan will turn out to be accepted in all {of professional} sports activities. Main League Baseball merely isn’t ready to cross that threshold proper now.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

When requested if he felt considerably betrayed by his fellow house owners, Sternberg replied “that’s a phrase.”

“The sport is peculiar in a whole lot of senses and issues occur for lots of causes,” Sternberg mentioned. “Typically for the great, however all the time with good intentions for the sport itself. We very often have differing opinions on what which may imply.”

“Typically individuals don’t prefer to be first,” Sternberg added. “There was a fellow on this name once we went cashless a couple of years in the past mentioned to me, ’I get it, I perceive, however why do it’s a must to be first.’ It’s simply individuals have totally different approaches to issues. We don’t thoughts being first on issues.”

Montreal had an enormous league team from 1969, when the enlargement Expos started play, via 2004. The Expos moved to Washington and have become the Nationals for the 2005 season.

“They had been as, if no more, devastated than I used to be on the information,” Sternberg mentioned.

The Rays’ lease at Tropicana Area in St. Petersburg, Florida, the place the team has performed since its inaugural season in 1998, expires after the 2027 season.

Since Sternberg took management in October 2005, the once-struggling franchise has been a hit on the sphere however not on the field workplace.

Regardless of reaching the World Collection in 2008 and 2020, the Rays have yearly ranked close to the underside in attendance. The Rays averaged about 9,500 for dwelling video games final season, twenty eighth within the majors and forward of solely Miami and Oakland.

St. Petersburg mayor Ken Welch mentioned he thought a brand new stadium in his metropolis stays a chance. Governmental officers have been engaged on a redevelopment plan for the Tropicana Area website.

“We’re working with our county companions and metropolis council to place collectively one of the best plan potential, which can work in conjunction with my deliberate evolution of the Tropicana Area grasp growth proposals,” Welch mentioned in an announcement. “With this collaborative strategy, I’m assured we are able to accomplice with the Tampa Bay Rays to create a brand new and iconic full-time dwelling for Main League Baseball in St. Petersburg whereas additionally attaining historic equitable financial progress.”

Town of Tampa can also be within the combine.

“All alongside our objective has been to maintain the Rays in Tampa Bay,” Tampa mayor Jane Castor mentioned in an announcement. “We had been engaged on each sister-city and full-season proposals, and now we are able to focus all of our vitality on a full season. I’m optimistic the Rays will name Tampa Bay dwelling for a few years to return.”

Sternberg mentioned the team will certainly discover choices within the Tampa Bay space. He has no plans to promote the team or request permission to discover relocation from MLB.

“We’ll see how the stands look this 12 months and the assist we get, and that’s going to assist inform us as properly going ahead on our plans,” Sternberg mentioned.