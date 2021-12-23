tampering with Lalu Prasad Yadav Wikipedia page picture was removed

The Wikipedia page of former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was tampered with. The picture of a dog was replaced by Lalu Prasad Yadav in the Wikipedia page. However, after some time, correcting this mistake, the photo was changed and the picture of Lalu Prasad Yadav was put again.

Let us tell you that anyone on Wikipedia can change the photo of any page. But for that first one has to sign in to Wikipedia’s website. Only after this the photo can be changed. In such a situation, it is believed that some mischievous element tampered with the photo on the Wikipedia page of Lalu Prasad. However, as soon as the matter came to the notice, the photo was changed and the picture of Lalu Prasad Yadav was put again.

Talking to ABP News on the same issue, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said that the opponents have tampered with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s photo to tarnish his image. The mistake has been rectified but if the photo was not changed, the RJD workers would have protested by taking them out on the road. Lalu Prasad Yadav is a national leader and the tampering with his photo is quite wrong.