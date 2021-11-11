Tamron Hall Is Set To Host A New Real-Crime Court TV Series ‘Someone They Knew… With Tamron Hall’ – Gadget Clock



TV host, Emmy winner, journalist and writer, Tamran Hall It’s all done and yet, by its appearance, there is much more to come. He is set to host a real-crime court TV series, With Tamron Hall … Focus on the most high-profile legal disputes in the country.

The premiere is expected to drop on various platforms including YouTube TV, Pluto TV, SiriusXM and Amazon Fire TV on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 9pm ET.

What can we expect?

Weekly episodes will take viewers to the full legal stage of a case. From the victim to the verdict of the audience will be analyzed in depth.

But unlike a typical legal case, the public will have a complete backstory of how the victim and the offender crossed paths in the context.

With full first-hand accounts, there are no intermediaries to distort information. People will be left to come to their own decisions. And with that, all players involved in legal proceedings, such as lawyers and judges, will have direct access.

In addition, to put it in the proper context, we can expect to reconstruct crime scenes to see what happened. Naturally, expectations have been created for this event.

“We are thrilled to have Tamron host someone they know,” said David Hudson, head of original programming at Scripps, a nonprofit American medical research facility. Hudson goes on to say, “With her many years of experience in journalism, TV hosting and personal connections in the unresolved field, we know she will engage viewers by telling her captivating stories in each episode.”

Now why

Tamron is no stranger to crime-related series. As a writer, he recently published his title novel ‘The Wicked Watch.’ And on closer inspection, the content has parallels with his new show. As a young reporter, he was tasked with uncovering the deaths of two black women at the hands of a Chicago serial killer.

That’s why he was attracted to this TV project, he said:

“When I was introduced to the idea of ​​a series focusing on crimes committed by intimate partners, I felt a deep connection to these victims. I was always drawn to the ‘why’ – why such crimes occur.

So there you have it! If you want to know more, you can see Tamron Hall on her Instagram here! And as always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.



Post view:

55