Tamyra Mensah-Stock Becomes First Black Woman to Win a Wrestling Gold

CHIBA, Japan – Anyway, Tuesday night Tamyra Mensah-Stock knew there would be a premiere.

Since women’s wrestling was added to the Summer Olympics in 2004, a black woman had never won first prize. But in the light heavyweight gold medal match at Makuhari Messe Hall, Mensah-Stock, a Texas native whose father came from Ghana to the United States at age 30, faced Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu.

“Oooooh, that was awesome,” Mensah-Stock said with his usual zeal and seriousness.

“Oh my God, watch us represent it,” she added later. “And I’m like if one of us wins, we make history. You make history, I make history, we make history. It’s fantastic. It meant a lot. I am so proud of Blessing. I looked at her, ‘Dang, she’s killing him.’ But I can kill him too.

And Mensah-Stock, 28, certainly did, dominating her opponents throughout the Tokyo Games and beating 32-year-old Oborududu by a score of 4-1 to become the second American to win a gold medal. wrestling after Helen Maroulis in 2016.

Asked about the achievement after the match, she said: “Young women are going to see each other in many ways. And they’re going to look up there and say, ‘I can do this. I can see myself.