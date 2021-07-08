Tangle Master 3D 30.7.0 APK for Android – Download



Tangle Master 3D is a casual game. That consists of ropes tied in knots. Your mission on every level is to tap on the ropes to undo the knots. As you play, the levels get increasingly more difficult. It is a very interesting game.

To download the Join Tangle Master 3D just click on the download button above. Download the app’s APK file and install it once the download finishes. It is easy to install on your android devices.

Gameplay of Tangle Master 3D:

Gameplay in Tangle Master 3D is easy and fun. You can play quick games whenever and wherever you want. All you have to do is tap the rope you want to move to another base to remove the various knots one by one. It’s a challenging yet super fun brain puzzle with easy to play controls. Just sort the ropes in the right order and untangle ropes on time. Graphics in Tangle Master 3D show all the ropes in 3D, making it easier for you to undo the knots. You also have limited moves to complete the level so focus on matching colors, sort ropes and untie the ropes. As usual in this type of game, the difficulty of the game is progressive, and as we advance it will get more and more complicated. Check out other similar games such as Candy Crush Jelly Saga.

Tangle Master is an entertaining puzzle game. Where you have to untangle all the knots on each level. Without a doubt, it is a great game. Download APK and opens it using your favorite File manager, and install by tapping on the file name. If the installation does not start then you need to enable unknown sources from your Android settings. If you want to know more about Tangle Master 3D then you may visit the official website for more information.