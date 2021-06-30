Tango 7.11.1624270129 APK for Android – Download



Tango is the messaging app. The simplest instant messaging apps voice messages, video calls, video games, social entertainment. Tango works on smartphones and tablets.

The main feature of tango is text messaging. You can send free text messages to all of your friends, and receive their responses in personalized chat windows. Tango Messenger also lets you make video calls to your friends and contacts, and even send them voice messages.

Tango Messenger includes video games that you can play with your friends. Meet people from around the world and show your talents in a new way. You can create conversation groups so you can exchange messages with several people at the same time. Promote your dancing, play a live game, share a cooking recipe, show new music, or show off your singing skills. And you can also send files like photos and other documents. Some apps like Tango are KakaoTalk and WhatsApp.

Tango includes a video game that you can play with your friends. New and popular broadcasts streaming 24 hours a day. Watch talented people around the world and chat with them directly. Choose masks and other cool filters to have fun. Send gifts to support your favorite streamers and friends. And you can even find new friends by searching for other users close to your current location.

Tango Messenger has a sort of Facebook wall that you can update with your status, photos, and much more. Share your special stories and promote events on your profile page for all to see. It is an excellent option. If you want to know more about this app then you may visit the Tango website for more information.