Tania Tetlow Is First Woman, First Layperson To Be Named President Of Fordham University – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a barrier-breaking new hire for Fordham University in the Bronx.

Tania Tetlow is the first woman, and the first layperson, to be named university president in the Catholic-Jesuit school’s 181-year history.

She broke the same barriers at her previous job as the president of Loyola University New Orleans.

Tetlow begins July 1.

Fordham’s outgoing president, the Rev. Joseph McShane, is leaving the university after about two decades in office.