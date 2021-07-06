Tanisha Mukerji Opts For Egg Freezing Process At The Age Of 39

New Delhi. Actress Tanisha Mukherjee, who has said goodbye to Bollywood, is once again in the headlines for her return. The actress is going to step into the film industry again with the short film ‘Life is Short’. In such a situation, Tanisha Mukherjee has had a special conversation about her personal life in an interview. In which he made a big disclosure about himself. Since then Tanisha Mukherjee is being trolled on social media.

Tanishaa Mukerji feels the comparison with mother-sister

Tanisha Mukherjee is the daughter of famous actress Tanuja and sister of Kajol. In such a situation, it would not be wrong at all to say that except Tanisha, most of her family members come in the list of superstars. In such a situation, it is seen many times that Tanisha is compared to her mother Tanuja and Kajol. When Tanisha was asked about this, she told that ‘she finds these things worst then.

when you’re young. But now when she is compared to her mother and sister, Tanisha feels bad for them. Tanisha believes that everyone is different in the world. Every single man is different from the other. In such a situation, it is useless to compare anyone with anyone.

Tanisha Mukherjee took this step to become a mother

At the same time, in the interview, Tanisha made a big disclosure about herself. 39-year-old Tanisha told that ‘she has got her eggs frozen. The actress told that as she does not have any children. In such a situation, he decided to freeze his own eggs with guidance.

He had gained a lot of weight during the egg freeze. But when the process was over, she returned to fitness again and made herself fit again like before. Tanisha also had to face trolling due to weight gain.

Armaan Malik had a linkup

Let us tell you that Tanisha Mukherjee appeared in season 7 of the TV reality show Bigg Boss some time back. Tanisha got into a relationship with actor Armaan Kohli in Bigg Boss house. Both had decided that both of them would get married as soon as they left the house. But both of them had a breakup as soon as they came out of Bigg Boss house. Tanisha was also criticized a lot due to her affair with Armaan Kohli.