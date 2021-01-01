Tanisha Mukherjee Maldives Holiday: Tanisha Mukherjee Beach Dance Video Goes Viral From Her Maldives Holiday

Kajol’s sister Tanisha Mukherjee has also shared a terrific trending dance reel from a trip to the Maldives. In this video, Tanisha is seen rocking on the latest trend music in a bikini on the Maldives beach.

Tanisha has been showing a glimpse of fun in the Maldives for the past several days. In these pictures and videos, Tanisha is seen having fun with friends on the beach and sometimes enjoying scuba diving. Tanisha also recently shared photos of her glamorous monokini photoshoot in Maldives.





In the latest video, Tanisha is seen dancing to trending music. Tanisha looks very thin in this video. This video is shared by Tanisha with a funny caption and says – when your boat is late in the dive journey and in the meantime you make time in the first reel trend.



Fans have praised Tanisha’s reel and said that she looks perfect in this reel. On the work front, Tanisha will be seen in the film ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’. Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her film debut. Arbaaz Khan is in the role of a police inspector in the film.



We tell you that ‘Rosie the Saffron Chapter’ is a story full of horror and suspense. The film is based on a true incident in Gurugram, which revolves around the character of ‘Rosie’. Palak will be seen in the role of Rosie in the film. Rosie Joe Kesar is one of the BPO employees and is said to be possessed by a ghost.