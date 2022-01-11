World

Tanker truck overturns on Major Deegan Expressway in Bronx, New York

BRONX, New York (WABC) — A crash involving a tanker truck and full spill precipitated delays on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx.

It occurred earlier than 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes at Exit 9, West Fordham Highway.

The tanker misplaced management and overturned onto a automotive, spilling 2700 gallons of gas throughout the freeway.

All northbound lanes have been closed for a number of hours as crews arrived, put sand on the roadway to comprise the spill and labored to proper the tanker.

Southbound lanes weren’t closed, however NewsCopter 7 discovered vital delays there as nicely, delays that prolonged to the Cross Bronx Expressway and the George Washington Bridge.

Motorists have been suggested to hunt alternate routes.

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


