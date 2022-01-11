Tanker truck overturns on Major Deegan Expressway in Bronx, New York
It occurred earlier than 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes at Exit 9, West Fordham Highway.
The tanker misplaced management and overturned onto a automotive, spilling 2700 gallons of gas throughout the freeway.
All northbound lanes have been closed for a number of hours as crews arrived, put sand on the roadway to comprise the spill and labored to proper the tanker.
Southbound lanes weren’t closed, however NewsCopter 7 discovered vital delays there as nicely, delays that prolonged to the Cross Bronx Expressway and the George Washington Bridge.
Motorists have been suggested to hunt alternate routes.
