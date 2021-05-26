Tanuj Virvani REVEALS all that went wrong in his relationship with Akshara Haasan





Tanuj Virwani has opened up about his ex-girlfriend Akshara Haasan’s leaked personal footage and what went wrong in their relationship. Speaking to Bombay Occasions, he revealed that they stopped speaking fully after the pics had been leaked on-line in 2018. Additionally Learn – Tamil Nadu Meeting Elections 2021: Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Shruti and Akshara Haasan and extra forged their votes

Giving particulars about their relationship, Tanuj mentioned, “I had met Aksharaa on an out of doors shoot in Kulu Manali, when she had accompanied her mom, actress Sarikaji.” He added that they turned associates and there was a mutual connection. He additionally mentioned that she is a stunning lady and he actually appreciated her. He acknowledged that they had been collectively for 4 years, however after some extent they realised that it was not figuring out and determined to mutually half methods with none drama. Additionally Learn – Tanuj Virwani on his ex-flame Akshara Haasan’s leaked personal footage: She did not say ‘I did it’ however she did not say ‘I did not do it’ both

Explaining what went wrong in their relationship, Tanuj mentioned, “I believe one of many issues that went wrong for us was being open about our relationship in public. We had no qualms about discussing our relationship overtly. We believed in being trustworthy about it, which ultimately backfired. Now, I’ve realised that we should always not discuss our personal lives and solely let our work converse for us.” Additionally Learn – Kamal Haasan will get flooded with birthday needs from Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan

In a previous interview to the Occasions Of India, he had mentioned, “Usually, I do not like to speak a lot concerning the ladies I’m relationship particularly in the event that they occur to be from my fraternity. It’s because I need to be recognized for my work and never for the ladies I am relationship.”

He had gone on to say that after lots of issues began popping out in papers, issues acquired awkward between them they usually stopped speaking. “She might have had her causes for that. However I used to be upset with her. She didn’t arise for me publicly. She did not say ‘I did it’ however she did not say ‘I did not do it’ both. That one assertion from her would have made it all go away for me,” Tanuj had shared.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Sequence.

Click on to affix us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



