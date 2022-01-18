Tanushree dutta talk about big mistake on her Wikipedia profile bio.

My very own Wikipedia profile is improper

Tanushree Dutta has written that in my very own Wikipedia profile, a bit of or so much has been written wrongly. On this profile I’ve been talked about as Indian mannequin solely. Which is tarnishing my repute. I’ve tried to vary it however each time it’s again.

I’m Miss India Universe and Bollywood Actress. I’m a star

Tanushree additional stated that the very first thing is that I’m Miss India Universe and Bollywood actress. I’m a star However Wikipedia is telling me solely Indian mannequin. At any time when individuals search about a public determine, they first google about their work and awards. All bizarre and garbage is written about me.

Possibly the instruments are usually not proper – Tanushree Dutta

Think about your self that I’ve performed a lot in my life but even a superb and proper Wikipedia has not been introduced about me instantly. It may be that the instruments are incorrect and my awards and achievements are usually not displaying up appropriately.

2022 goes to be good for me

Tanushree additional wrote that I’ve left such unusual issues. I assume there is not a lot I can do about it. If anybody may also help please do. It appears to me that the 12 months 2022 goes to be excellent for me. Allow us to inform you that her followers are reacting on this publish of Tanushree Dutta.